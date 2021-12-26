Looking back on 2021 with optimism, enthusiasm for what is to come in 2022

It occurred to me this week that by this time next Sunday we will be 2022, so this week’s column will be my last of the year.

And boy, what a year that has been for Columbia, compared to the “let’s forget it ever happened” period that we had in 2020.

Trying to squeeze all the highlights into a few hundred words will certainly be tricky, which is just proof that a lot of really great things have happened. From the press team’s perspective, there was certainly a lot more “good news” to report.

For starters, as the world began to emerge from quarantines and lockdowns, Columbia also rebounded in a big way. The best part, in my opinion, was seeing downtown rally events come back in full force, like Maury MuleFest, who put on a massive gig with Trace Adkins and drew almost 20,000 people. There was also the recent Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade, which was equally well attended.

You also can’t mention downtown Columbia without mentioning the long-awaited completion of the West 7th Street Streetscape Project, a project that took several years of planning and construction, along with countless delays. frustrating.

With West 7th completed, the city is now looking to bring a similar project to South Garden Street to create a more pedestrian-friendly walkway in the Columbia Arts District.

This year also marked the long-awaited opening of The Mulehouse, which has dramatically elevated Columbia’s music and entertainment scene, and will only get bigger and better with the addition of its bar- lounge downstairs, as well as the future plans to include areas for a boutique hotel, restaurant, retail stores and a broadcast studio.

Columbia was also put on the world stage this year as our own top 10 “American Idol” finalist. Cassandra Coleman returned after her stint in Hollywood for a mind-blowing July 4th concert at Mulehouse and fireworks.

After opening his Red King Productions studio late last year, singer and writer Rory Feekincome to his roots with his first solo album, “Gentle Man”, released in June.

On the local government side, the city of Columbia recently reported a flawless audit for 2020-2021, and won its 22nd consecutive financial excellence award. Columbia was also one of only two cities in Tennessee to receive the coveted “Triple Crown Medallion” from the Government FinanceOfficers Association, which is no small feat.

Other highlights of the year include the opening of new businesses and facilities downtown, most recently the new Visit Columbia Visitor Center on North Main Street, as well as Big Shake’s Hot Chicken at 822 South. Main St. Other businesses like Tin Cottage and Mama Mila’s Italian restaurant have also been able to expand to much larger locations, and with great success.

These are just a few of the many incredible successes Columbia has been able to achieve after a bleak 2020, fraught with business closures, social paranoia, and uncertainty about how to get better.

It gives people hope that we can continue this momentum until 2022.

Now all that’s left is to count the days until the city celebrates the New Year with the return of the iconic Columbia Mule Drop ceremony to downtown, presented by Center of Hope, where citizens come together and have fun. their farewells to one of her greatest years with a bang, literally.

Jay Powell is a reporter for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.