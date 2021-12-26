Australia’s New South Wales sets new daily record for Covid cases





Surfers wearing Santa hats walk into the water at Bondi Beach at sunrise on December 25, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Brook Mitchell | Getty Images Australia’s most populous state on Sunday reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases and a sharp increase in hospitalizations as thousands of people self-isolate at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with it someone who did. New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. The number of cases in the state has increased in the past two weeks, but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections. More than 70% of cases in some Australian states are the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but New South Wales does not routinely perform genomic testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Sunday that omicron was widespread. “We expect pretty much everyone in NSW to get omicron at some point,” Hazzard said. “If we’re all going to get omicron, the best way to deal with it is when we have full vaccinations, including our booster.” Health officials reported 458 active cases in state hospitals, up from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales. Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, reported 1,608 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people hospitalized, including 77 in intensive care. Over 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas in self-isolation at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported as active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas. Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running out of vaccine doses amid a rush to injections over concern over the omicron variant.

