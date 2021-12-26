Entertainment
Mika Singh Throws Party, Say Hello To Wedding Singer And Performer Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag For Guests
Mika Singh recently organized a wedding with Rahul Vaidya. The Punjabi singer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen surprising guests with a performance and complimented the wedding singer.
Dressed in a casual outfit, Mika sang her hit Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. After her performance, Mika addressed the guests and said, Wedding crash kar ke aaya hoon, uninvited, but hope you enjoyed it.
He added, I just saw this girl (the singer), she is gorgeous. You sing very well. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I met her on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and decided to say hello). Mika then informed the guests that Rahul was also with him. We also have Rahul Vaidya, he said.
Fans took to the comments section and praised Mika. One of my favorite songs, You are My favorite. You rock Bhai, one comment read. Wahhhh Amazing you are Bhaji @mikasingh ji, added another. Wowwwhenever i’m getting married..u gotta do the same, wrote a third fan.
Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was released in 1998 and continues to be one of Mika’s most popular songs. The song was revisited last year and a new version of it was used in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The singer sang the reworked version and Asees Kaur sang along with him. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. The song was also used in Hansal Mehtas Woodstock Villa in 2008.
Also Read: Mika Singh Says Those Criticizing Reality Shows For Presenting ‘Sobs Stories’ Not Approached To Judge Them
Earlier this month, speaking with Bollywood Life, Mika revealed that he was even invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding but was unable to attend due to other work commitments.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/mika-singh-gatecrashes-party-tells-wedding-singer-hi-and-performs-sawan-mein-lag-gayi-aag-for-guests-101640520629111.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]