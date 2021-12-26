Mika Singh Throws Party, Say Hello To Wedding Singer And Performer Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag For Guests

Mika Singh recently organized a wedding with Rahul Vaidya. The Punjabi singer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was seen surprising guests with a performance and complimented the wedding singer.

Dressed in a casual outfit, Mika sang her hit Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. After her performance, Mika addressed the guests and said, Wedding crash kar ke aaya hoon, uninvited, but hope you enjoyed it.

He added, I just saw this girl (the singer), she is gorgeous. You sing very well. Main isko abhi Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa pe mila tha, maine socha main hi bol du (I met her on Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and decided to say hello). Mika then informed the guests that Rahul was also with him. We also have Rahul Vaidya, he said.

Fans took to the comments section and praised Mika. One of my favorite songs, You are My favorite. You rock Bhai, one comment read. Wahhhh Amazing you are Bhaji @mikasingh ji, added another. Wowwwhenever i’m getting married..u gotta do the same, wrote a third fan.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag was released in 1998 and continues to be one of Mika’s most popular songs. The song was revisited last year and a new version of it was used in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. The singer sang the reworked version and Asees Kaur sang along with him. Shabbir Ahmed wrote the lyrics. The song was also used in Hansal Mehtas Woodstock Villa in 2008.

Also Read: Mika Singh Says Those Criticizing Reality Shows For Presenting ‘Sobs Stories’ Not Approached To Judge Them

Earlier this month, speaking with Bollywood Life, Mika revealed that he was even invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding but was unable to attend due to other work commitments.