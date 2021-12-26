Tovino Thomas open to Bollywood debut, calls film industry ‘blessed’

Tovino Thomas’ superhero movie Minnal Murali released earlier this week on Netflix and received positive responses from critics and the public. The film marked the first superhero film produced by the Malayalam film industry and was repeatedly delayed during the pandemic. Thomas is delighted with the success of his open-ended superhero film on its Bollywood debut and has said he is open to the idea.

Tovino Thomas talks about his Bollywood debut

With top South Indian stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and several others making their way into Hindi cinema, actor Tovino Thomas has also discussed his plans to enter Bollywood. Following the success of his film Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas in an interview with PTI said he was open to entering Bollywood given that the character demanded an actor like him.

He said: “The Bollywood industry is fortunate to have amazing filmmakers, but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will.” The actor has reportedly been offered a role in Amir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha but refused it and the role eventually went to Naga Chaitanya.

Speaking of the same, Tovino Thomas said: “I got an offer for a really big movie but had to say no because I was shooting for Minnal Murali. I don’t regret it but I feel disappointed because I had to say no because I had no other choice. Even though I wanted to do it, I’m glad I didn’t compromise on Minnal Murali. “

Learn more about ‘Minnal Murali’

Minnal Murali skipped its theatrical release and premiered direct on Netflix on December 24. In the film, Tovino plays the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The film chronicles his journey as he transforms into the superhero his village needs and fights unexpected enemies. Besides Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in key roles. In an interview with ANI, Tovino called the superhero film “The greatest movie of my career considering the scale of the film and the budget involved.”

(Image: Instagram / @ tovinothomas)