JoJo Announces Engagement With Actor Dextor Darden See The Ring!





Pop star JoJo has something new to sing about. The Grammy-winning singer announced she got engaged to fellow artist Dextor Darden on Instagram on Christmas Day. with you forever? Sign me up. celebrates Christmas all a fiancé !!!, the 31-year-old singer captioned it social media post. the most thoughtful, creative, positive, beautiful, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YES !!! thanks for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying my mom, your mom and our two best friends for sharing this amazing moment with us. you are one of the few. LFG @dexterdarden. Darden, 30, who currently stars in the “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock, responded, Yupppppp thanks for being my eternal. Famous fans of singer Too Little Too Late, who just celebrated her birthday on December 20, also wished the couple good luck in the comments section. Congratulation! Happy Birthday. Happy Holidays !, wrote director and actress Lena Waithe. OMG CONGRATULATIONS !!!!!!!!!, added pop star Meghan Trainor. Days before asking the question, Darden shared an affectionate Instagram post to celebrate JoJos’ birthday. “Happy birthday to the brightest star in my universe, the beating of my heart, the woman I prayed for @iamjojo !, he wrote. Jo Thanks for challenging me, pushing me to be the best man I can be, and making me smile when no one else can. You are a gift from God to the world and the best gift I have ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I supported you! Born to JoJo, Joanna Nolle Levesque became the youngest solo singer to reach the top of the Billboard pop song charts in 2004 at the age of 13 with her debut single Leave (Get Out). The song reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold with its follow-up single Baby Its You. In 2006, her second studio release, The High Road, spawned her first Billboard Hot 100 hit Too Little Too Late. Benji Madden and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte with JoJo at the Z100s Jingle Ball on December 10, 2004. J. Comtesse / WireImage In 2020, she won her first Grammy in the Best R&B Song category for her collaboration with PJ Morton on Say So. Darden is playing DeVante in the Saved by the Bell reboot on Peacock and is set to star in the upcoming Disney + movie “Chang Can Dunk”.

