The 10 most clicked Macomb stories of 2021 included crime, business events – Macomb Daily

A mix of murders, positive events and news about local establishments resonated with Macomb Daily online readers in 2021.

The 10 most viewed stories on MacombDaily.com for the year, in order, included:

1. “Macomb County mother wrote a haunting social media post the day before her assassination.”: In November, prosecutors indicted a Detroit man in the shooting death of his Macomb County wife. Tereyl Devon Coleman, 29, was arraigned in 36th Detroit District Court on one count of second degree murder and one count of firearm felony. He is charged with the murder of his wife, Raven Coleman of Clinton Township, who just the day before posted a Facebook post that friends say now haunts them. I had the best day !!! she wrote in the post, with a smiley face emoji. Raven was the mother of three children. The case is still before the courts.

2. “The owner of the restaurant will be accused of homicide on his wife”: The owner of one of Macomb County’s oldest and most popular Italian restaurants has been detained on charges relating to the shooting death of his wife. Joseph Palleschi, 55, is being held in Macomb County Jail on charges of killing his 53-year-old wife, Karen. Six months after being charged in January, Palleschi was sentenced to life in prison.

3. “Macomb County Resident in Shock After Winning Lottery Scratch Game” : A Macomb County lottery player says he was in shock after finding out he won $ 500,000 on a scratch lottery ticket he bought on his way home from work in October. According to a Michigan Lottery release, the area resident won on a 10X Cashword instant play. He bought his ticket at the B&B Liquor store on Hayes Road, south of 22 Mile Road, in Macomb Township.

4. “Man Charged in Very Horrific Murder Case in Clinton Township” : A 37-year-old man from Clinton Township was charged in August with strangling his resident girlfriend and mutilating his body while keeping him at home for seven months. Matthew Gerard Lewinski was arraigned in Clinton Township 41B District Court for premeditated first degree murder and dismemberment and concealment of a corpse in the death of Jerri Winters. This is a very horrific case, said Macomb deputy prosecutor Sian Hengeveld.

5. “Historic Macomb County Rock Bar Closes Doors For Good” : One of Macomb County’s oldest live entertainment bars closed its doors for good this fall. The owner of the Hot Rock Sports Bar & Music Cafe in Warren announced its impending closure on October 14 on social media. It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that we will be closing our doors for good on Sunday evening, they said in a Facebook post. Thank you all for many years of love and support.

6. “A motorist commits suicide on I-696” : On July 4, a motorist apparently pulled down along Interstate 696 in Warren before dawn Sunday, police said. The man pulled up to the side of the freeway on the east side of I-696 near Bunert Road, where he committed suicide, the Michigan State Police spokesperson reported , Lieutenant Mike Shaw. Several state police and police officers from Warren responded to reports of a man with a gun threatening to injure himself around 5:30 a.m.

7. “The first full-size Ford Bronco 2021 in the US goes to the man of Mount Clemens” : For Mount Clemens resident Damarius Halty, his new addition was also unique as he was the first person in the United States to receive the 2021 full-size Ford Bronco SUV he ordered from Russ Milne Ford in Macomb Township. Halty took delivery of the Ford signature car at the end of June.

8. “Traffic and rising costs are forcing longtime Roseville restaurant to close.” : Seeburgers Cheeseburgers in Roseville has closed, citing “seemingly endless traffic jams, rising rents from its owner and nationwide labor shortage have presented more financial challenges than owner Todd Seeburger and his wife, Jill, didn’t think it was worth keeping the business open.

9. “A No-Show in Macomb Court in Dispute Over $ 4 Million From the Estates Trust Fund” : A former Utica man did not appear at a Macomb Estates Court hearing on July 31 to explain how he spent millions of dollars from his trust fund for now deceased mothers. Fred Smith, 75, did not attend Friday’s hearing before Judge Sandra Harrison. But his last attorney, Steve Mogdis, showed up and said Smith was residing with his wife in Wyoming. The case involving the Shelby Smith Steves estate has been going on for years but has become controversial in recent years as Smith was unable to explain how he spent more than $ 4 million in a trust fund while he controlled it from 2005 to 2015.

10. “Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood to set sail for grand opening Tuesday” : Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood Bar and Restaurant on Gratiot Avenue and 13 Mile Road in Roseville opened in the renovated building that once housed a Ruby Tuesday restaurant. Hook & Reel was developed in the south where a feast means messy with friends, the seafood boil has brought people together for ages, according to a press release.