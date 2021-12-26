Entertainment
The Jeffersons, Bewitched & More Classic TV To Stream On Prime Video Now | Entertainment
Consider this a holiday gift for fans of vintage TV shows, as the classics below have all arrived to stream this month.
The Jeffersons
You are already humming the happy theme song, right? Thanks to his successful dry cleaning business, the spirited George Jefferson (Sherman Hemsley), fiery wife Weezy (Isabel Sanford) and trendy son Lionel (Mike Evans and Damon Evans) moved from Queens to New York’s Upper East Side thanks to the CBS spin-off 197585 All in the family. Like its predecessor, the sitcom perfectly blended humor with groundbreaking issues, like interracial romance. Seasons 111 available
Sanford and sons
Widower Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) may have worked as a junk dealer, but this sitcom was a comedy gold. NBC’s 197277 episodes answer issues All in the family, also from the producer Norman Lear centered on Fred’s clashes with his weighted son Lamont (Demond Wilson) and his failed get-rich-quick plans. An escort service for seniors, do you like it? 16 seasons available
Delighted
Nose that moves now in color! Season 3 of the 196472 series, the first to drop the black and white format, joins the first two installments already released. Here the endearing witch Samantha (Elizabeth montgomery) and her grumpy mortal husband, Darrin (Dick york), learn that daughter Tabitha takes from her spellbinding mother after all! 13 seasons available on free IMDb Primes TV channel
Windfall
Saddle up and head to the Ponderosa Ranch to see the cavalcade of TV favorites, including a pre-Munsters Yvonne De Carlo and a meadowGilligans Island Alan Hale Jr. who starred in the first season of NBCs 195973 Western. The 19th century series revolved around the family drama of widower Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his three sons, one of whom was played by a dashing youngster. Michel landon. Season 1 available until December on the Best Westerns Ever Rewards channel
