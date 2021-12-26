Salman Khan’s dad calls snakebite minor incident after Bollywood star hospitalized







Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with his father Salim Khan and mother Sushila aka Salma

Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place in Khan’s bedroom after he arrived from a filming assignment early Sunday morning, the actor’s 86-year-old father, Bollywood storyteller Salim Khan, said. He was just inside the room and suddenly felt pain in his hand. It was a snake that may have entered the house through holes, said Salim Khan of Arpita Farms. Immediately, his worried family and security guards checked the wound, which appeared to be a snake bite, and rushed him in a motorcade to a private Kamothe hospital in Navi Mumbai. After the initial examination, medical and emergency personnel concluded it was a non-venomous snake and provided Salman with first aid and medication. As a precaution in all of these cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then sent him away. Salman is now back on the farm and he is absolutely normal and happy, said a relieved Salim Khan. As the family recovered from the initial shock and seemed to take the episode happily in their wake, Salim Khan seemed quite taken aback by the sudden scrutiny the incident had drawn. It is a remote and mofussile region. There are a lot of wild creatures around, especially snakes, scorpions, and other creepy creepers. Such minor incidents continue to occur. I wonder why there are so many stories about it, said a puzzled father. Asked about the family’s big plans for Salman’s birthday on Monday, Salim Khan said: The whole family is here. We are all getting ready for his birthday. Salman is fine and on the farm. Dubbed Arpita Farms, the property sits in a secluded, densely forested area spread over nearly 150 acres that the Khan clan bought over two decades ago, and remains in tune with nature. It is the favorite and regular haunt of the Khan family during long weekends, holidays, festivals or special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries of various clan members, in addition to the parties or the occasional filming of Bollywood, and when international or Indian celebrities come for a private retreat, away from the prying paparazzi of Mumbai. Living legend famous for writing memorable movie scripts with his former business partner Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan once proudly mentioned how the family created a network of check dams across the countryside property for rainwater harvesting and the rise in the water table in the complex and the surrounding area. This, Khan had said, provided the local tribes and farmers with an adequate supply of water year-round, in addition to allowing the wildlife of the nearby jungles to quench their thirst.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/salman-khans-father-calls-snake-bite-a-minor-incident-after-bollywood-star-hospitalised-1.1640520808455 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos