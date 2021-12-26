Ranveer Singh star 83, directed by Kabir Khan, released in theaters worldwide on December 24, 2021 for Christmas Eve. But, when it comes to international markets, the film was released on December 23 in 80 countries and won 1,512 screens.

Box Office Ranveer Singh starrer 83 defeats Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi on day 1 overseas, collects 1.57 mil. USD [Rs. 11.83 cr.]

Initially, it was expected that 83 might see a benefit due to the Christmas holiday weekend. But, given the craze around the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No way Homepage, the Bollywood film faces enormous competition. On 1,512 screens in 80 countries, 83 collected 1.57 mil. USD [Rs. 11.83 cr.] on day 1 surpassing Akshay Kumars Sooryavanshi numbers that had collected 1.08 mil. USD.

Meanwhile, given that the sports drama made headlines for the 1983 World Cup performance at home, 83 is among the top 5 opening days of the Friday box office in North America. In Australia, it is in second on Friday and Saturday at the Australian box office. 83 is the highest rated film in Luxembourg above Spider-Man: No Path Home & Matrix resurrections Friday.

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection, Sooryavanshi Movie Review