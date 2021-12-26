Shyam Singha actress Roy Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood BUT conditions apply – find out

Sai Pallavi is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the Southern entertainment industry. She is currently enjoying the success of Shyam Singha Roy with Nani also in the lead. This is his second collaboration with Nani after Middle Class Abbayi. Their chemistry in the supernatural thriller love story wins hearts. After dominating Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films, Sai Pallavi is now also planning to make his Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. The Fidaa actress is also ready to set foot in Bollywood. However, she has certain conditions and we couldn’t agree with that more. The actress wants to play meaningful roles in the films and therefore has said that if the criteria matched the bill, she would seize the opportunity. Also Read – Sai Pallavi gets angry with interviewer for asking Nani and Krithi Shetty questions during Shyam Singha Roy promotions

In a statement, the actress said she needed a perfect screenplay and a perfect character to match her. “I’m ready to make a Bollywood movie, but the script is very important. It needs a perfect script and character that suits me,” she said, reports Tollywood.Net. Also Read – Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli Aboard Southern Versions of Brahmastra, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Breaks Box Office Records on Day 1 and Beyond

As for her recent releases, Sai Pallavi was seen in two films in 2021. She was seen in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. The film received rave reviews and its chemistry with Naga Chaitanya impressed the masses. And his latest release is Shyam Singha Roy, a love story of reincarnation. Nani plays a dual role in the film which has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma and more in key roles. Also Read – Thalapathy Vijay & Keerthy Suresh Become Most Tweeted South Indian Actor and Actress in 2021

The actress will next be seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati. The Telugu-language period drama film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand playing other supporting roles. Sai Pallavi is known for her films such as Premam, Fidaa, Middle Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran to name a few.

