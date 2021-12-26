Structure of the poem: Edna St. Vincent Millay’s house gets a makeover





The restoration of the Maine House, birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, will be completed in the New Year. Millay was born in an upstairs bedroom of the house in 1892 and stayed there for the first six months of her life. She lived in several other houses in the area, but none have been preserved in her honor. Edna really belongs to Rockland and Union and Camden. His first poems speak of the coast, of Maine. It’s very carefree and engaging poetry, said Ann Morris, chair of the board of directors of Millay House Rockland. It is the house that is preserved in order to preserve its heritage. The restoration started five years ago. The duplex will have a year-round rental on one side and a writer-in-residence on the other, the Bangor Daily News reported. The building was due to be seized when the Rockland Historical Society purchased it in 2016. Ownership of the house transferred to Millay House Rockland when the nonprofit was formed in 2017. The funds were raised largely through grants, Morris said, including multiple contributions from the Quimby Family Foundation. The poet, who won her Pulitzer Prize in 1923, moved from Maine to New York. Her husband managed her readings which took place across the country. She died in 1950. Millay House Rockland hopes to begin renting the unit on the north side, where Millay was born, early in the New Year. The remaining work will be completed by the end of 2022, and Millay House Rockland will partner with the Ellis Beauregard Foundation of Rockland to use the South Side Unit for a writer-in-residence program. The original house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but not because of its famous resident. This is because it houses duplexes built in the 19th century for the working class.

