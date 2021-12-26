Entertainment
BTS members RM and Jin diagnosed with COVID-19 one day after Suga’s positive test result
Steve Ferdman / Getty
BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19[feminine.
Un jour après un autre membre du groupe de garçons Suga testé positif pour la maladie vendredi, Musique à grand succès la société de gestion du groupe de musique populaire K-pop a annoncé dans un déclaration samedi, RM, 27 ans, et Jin, 29 ans, ont également été testés positifs.
“Après son retour vendredi 17 des États-Unis à la suite de son emploi du temps personnel dans le cadre de sa période de vacances officielle, RM a immédiatement subi un test PCR, s’est révélé négatif et s’est mis en quarantaine à son domicile comme l’exigent les procédures de contrôle COVID-19, ” peut-on lire dans le communiqué. “Cependant, il a subi des tests PCR [Saturday] before his planned release from quarantine and tested positive for COVID-19. “
RELATED: Ashley Park reacts to BTS RM praising her ‘Dynamite’ portrayal on Emilie in Paris: ‘My pic’
“Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6, and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and tested negative each time,” the statement continued. “However, experiencing flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon, he underwent PCR tests and was found positive for COVID-19 late that evening. “
Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty (3)
The South Korean government is forcing all international travelers to self-quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, CNN reported.
RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, Big Hit Music noted. The agency also said that neither RM nor Jin “had any contact” with other BTS members after they returned to Korea.
Earlier this week, Big Hit Music announced that BTS member Suga, 28, tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve after returning from the United States to South Korea
The JNS / Imazins of Chosunilbo via Getty
The entertainment company said in a statement he is vaccinated, currently has no symptoms and is in home quarantine.
RELATED: BTS announces second ‘extended rest period’ to ‘re-inspire’ and ‘recharge’
“The star is currently administering her own home care in accordance with guidelines from health authorities,” the original statement read.
“The company places the health of artists as our top priority, and we will do all we can to help SUGA recover quickly. We will also cooperate diligently with requests and directives from health authorities,” the statement continued.
RELATED VIDEO: BTS Announces Second ‘Extended Rest Period’ To ‘Re-Inspire’ & ‘Recharge’
News of positive COVID-19 test results from all three members comes after BTS announced it would be take a break from the music scene earlier this month.
Big Hit Music announced in a declaration on Twitter that Suga, RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin and V, would take “a second official extended rest period” and not perform.
RELATED: BTS’s Suga tested positive for COVID-19
“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended rest period since their premiere in 2019, after completing their scheduled official events of“ BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA ”and the“ 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, ‘” , notes the press release.
Big Hit Entertainment said the hiatus will give BTS members the chance to “re-inspire and rejuvenate with creative energy.”
Revolutionary cases COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus are possible and expected because vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infections. However, vaccinated people who test positive are likely to be asymptomatic or have a much milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 around 98 to 99% are in unvaccinated people.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/bts-members-rm-jin-diagnosed-172640895.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]