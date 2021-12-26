Star Trek: all the actors who played Spock

From Star Trek: The Original Series at Star Trek: Discovery, here is a list of all the actors who played Spock. The iconic first semi-Vulcan officer of the USS Enterprise was a defining figure in Star trek since its inception, so it’s no wonder that Spock is a recurring character in later installments of the franchise. Although the actors remain in the characteristic Spock typing, each new version of Spock brings new energy to the role.

The character of Spock is so well defined, he’s almost an archetype of the sci-fi genre itself these days. Calculating and emotionless but rarely cold, Spock strikes a balance between his human feelings and practiced Vulcan concentration. Using a mastery of pure and objective logic, Spock is a strong leader within the United Federation of Planets and essential to their goal of discovering and interacting with unknown civilizations.

As iconic as Spock’s role is, only a few select actors have been allowed to fully embody the character. He is generally against Star trek tradition of reusing or remaking characters throughout the series; Typically, unique crews are featured in each series, with the emphasis on the mission rather than individual character arcs. Nonetheless, Spock keeps coming back in different time frames and ages, but who did the best job as the character is up for debate. Here are all the actors who played Spock in Star trek, listed chronologically by appearance.





Leonard Nimoy





Spock was created by Leonard Nimoy, who played the character’s first iteration on Star Trek: The Original Series. From Spock’s constant composure and knockout technique to pinching the Vulcan nerve, Nimoy determined everything that is iconic about the character. The actor reprized his signature role several times during his career, appearing as Spock in all six original films, briefly in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the restarted 2009 Star trek as well as its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness.

Nimoy also voiced the character in Star Trek: The Animated Series and on musical albums, notably his first work, Mr. Spocks Space Music. Receiving three Emmy nominations for his work as Spock, Nimoy was also the only one Star trek member of the cast to have directed for the series; Movies Star Trek III: Finding Spock and Star Trek IV: The Return Trip were both Nimoy’s work. Although the actor performed on stage and projected outside the confines of Star trek, the Nimoys rendering is so attached to Spock that the two names are almost synonymous.





Billy simpson





Billy Simpson became the first of many actors to play Spock as a child. Simpson voiced a young Spock in Star Trek: The Animated Series in the episode of Yesteryear. The Simpsons’ voice acting career was mainly linked to his youth. Simpson has significantly expanded his repertoire, working as a correspondent for Demented News on the Dr. Demento Show, a humorous musical radio show.

Carl steven





The first actor besides Nimoy to play the character, Carl Steven, played a nine-year-old Spock in Star Trek III: Finding Spock. In The search for Spock, the crew of the Enterprise attempted to retrieve and resuscitate Spock after his death in the previous film, Khan’s wrath. Steven has had a fairly successful career as a child actor; notably, he was the voice of young Fred Jones on the cartoon A puppy named Scooby-Dooand had a lead role in the sci-fi series Strange sciences.





Vadia Potenza





Again featured in Star Trek III: Finding Spock, Vadia Potenza played the role of thirteen-year-old Spock. Like the other young Spocks in The search for Spock, this version of the role was used to portray a rapidly aging Spock during the course of the film. Currently, Potenza works behind the camera, mainly as an editor, on television and in short films, including Impossible hotel.

Stephen manley





The 17-year-old version of Spock in Star Trek III: Finding Spock was played by Stephen Manley. In The search for Spock, the younger versions of Spock embodied the half-Vulcan physical form, but not his spirit, for Spock’s mind had become attached to Dr. Leonard McCoy, the Chief Medical Officer of Enterprises. Manley’s work in his youth was somewhat limited, but he continues to act professionally to this day, recently appearing on Tyler Perry’s show. The haves and have-nots.





Joe w davis





The second oldest Spock from Star Trek III: Finding Spock was played by Joe W. Davis, who was 25 at the time. It wasn’t until Spocks’ body could be brought back to his homeworld, Vulcan, that his mind and body were able to come together. The search for Spock, a risky process called fal-tor-pan. Davis has only appeared in a few other well-known roles, most notably as Buddy Holly in Mr. Rock n Roll: The Alan Freed Story.

Frank Welker





For such a legendary voice actor, Frank Welkers’ turn on Spock was incredibly minor; Welker simply performed some of Spocks’ screams in Star Trek III: Finding Spock. Welker is one of the highest grossing actors of all time, known almost entirely for his acting career. Welker is best known for voicing Fred Jones of Scooby doosince the original 1969 cartoon and has also voiced, most recently, Scooby-Doo, Lazy Cat Garfield, Transformers Megatron, Galvatron and Soundwave, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in the video game Epic mickey.





Zechariah Quinto





Zachary Quinto revitalized the role of Spock in the 2009s Star trek, resuming this character in the sequels Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Quinto starred in the new action-packed take on Star trek, emphasizing Spocks’ conflict between powerful emotions and the desire to suppress them. Quinto is also known for his role as Sylar, the main antagonist of the superhero drama. Hero, as well as her Emmy nominated performance in American Horror Story: The Asylum. His appearances in Hitman: Agent 47, Snowden, and Hotel Artemis are also all remarkable; Quinto is an excellent actor and brought a lot of power to the traditionally reserved role of Spock.





Jacob Kogan





Kogan has had a surprisingly varied acting career for someone so young. He made his debut by appearing on Law and order and twisted comedy Wonder showzen, rising to rave reviews for his role as a sinister boy in the 2007s Joshua. Additionally, in 2009s Star Trek, Jacob Kogan played Quintos’ young counterpart in flashbacks. Most recently, Kogan played a major role in the sci-fi series The people of tomorrow.

Liam Hugues





The most recent series, Star Trek: DiscoveryIn Season 2, Liam Hughes again plays Spock as a child. In Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the USS Discoverys investigate suspicions surrounding a mysterious being, the Red Angel, to resolve other crises. Hughes is currently still an active child actor, also appearing in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Supernatural, and The flash. However, his most important role to date has been in the Hallmark series, When the heart calls you.





Ethan Peck





Ethan Peck appears more prominently in Star Trek: Discovery, depicting an adult Spock, although this is a version ten years before he became a member of the USS Enterprise. Pecks Spock also appears in Short hikes, the mini-series of never-before-seen adventures in Discoverys canon. Other shows that one might recognize Peck to include 10 things I hate about you and Gossip Girl. Grandson of one of the great actors of classic cinema, Gregory Peck, the actor is expected to reprise the role of Spock in the next series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.





Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes Thursdays on Paramount +.

