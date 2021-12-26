“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Becomes First Pandemic Era Film To Cross Global Billion Dollar Milestone

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” unwrapped the best Christmas present of all, becoming the first pandemic-era film to surpass $ 1 billion at the global box office.

Sony’s comic book epic eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tied with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015 as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only “Avengers: Infinity War” of 2018 and “Avengers: Endgame” of 2019 were faster, crushing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.

It’s impressive that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to surpass $ 1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. This makes Tom Holland’s Marvel Superhero Adventure the only film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019 to exceed $ 1 billion worldwide. No other Hollywood film has come close to such box office earnings in the past two years.

Prior to Spidey’s reign, MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die”, which grossed $ 774 million worldwide, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021 (and the pandemic). As the first film to hit $ 1 billion worldwide, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took the earthly throne from another box office giant, “The Battle of Changjin Lake” to China (902 million dollars), to officially cement its place as the world’s highest grossing film of the year. It is also noteworthy that “No Way Home” broke this record without performing in China, which is currently the largest film market in the world.

At the domestic box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” enjoyed another dominant weekend, rising well above the competition in a crowded Christmas hall.

The latest “Spider-Man” adventure raised $ 81 million in 4,336 North American theaters over the weekend. To put that number into perspective, only certain COVID-era releases managed to generate this type of currency across all of their theatrical releases, much less on their second weekend release. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has also managed to do so at a time when several new films – “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2,” and “The King’s Man,” among others – have been opened to scale. national to decent (and not quite decent ticket sales).

That brings the film’s ten-day total to $ 467 million at the domestic box office. That tally is more than double the next highest-grossing Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” film, which grossed $ 224 million domestically.

At the international box office, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” added $ 121.4 million over the weekend and made $ 587 million to date, bringing its worldwide revenue to $ 1.05 billion. dollars.

Universal and Illumination’s animated musical “Sing 2” had the biggest start among new releases, debuting in second place with $ 23.7 million over the traditional weekend and $ 41 million since Wednesday . (That number is slightly inflated as it includes $ 1.6 million accrued from advanced projections over Thanksgiving weekend.) It’s a softer start than its predecessor, “Sing” of 2016, which had a three-day total of $ 35 million and a five-day tally of $ 54.9 million. However, that’s not a bad result for a film aimed at parents of young children at a time when family audiences are particularly wary of going to the movies.

The film, directed by Garth Jennings and voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll and Bono, was well received by audiences, who awarded it the coveted “A +” CinemaScore. Unless the pandemic has something to say, “Sing 2 ″ is set to enjoy a long appearance on the big screen, especially since it doesn’t have a lot of competition among family films. The original “Sing,” centered around a crowd of animals with killer pipes, also opened around Christmas and played in theaters until the start of the New Year, ultimately bringing in $ 270 million domestically and $ 634 million worldwide. At this rate, the sequel will struggle to replicate those results, but it should remain the de facto choice of youngsters during the holiday season.

“The Matrix Resurrections”, the science fiction sequel to Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow, landed with a thud in third place. The Brain Movie landed well below expectations, picking up $ 12 million from 3,552 theaters over the weekend and $ 22.5 million since Wednesday. The fourth installment in the flagship series, like all of Warner Bros. 2021 Slate, is available simultaneously on HBO Max, although the company has not provided digital audience metrics.

Lana Wachowski returned to direct “The Matrix Resurrections,” which stars Keanu Reeves as stylish cybercriminal Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The budgeted $ 200 million tentpole has received mixed reviews (it has a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a “B-” CinemaScore), which may not move the needle for ticket sales while ‘it is playing simultaneously on a streaming service at no extra charge.

“Right now, if you’re under 35 and going to the movies, your first choice is ‘Spider-Man’ and your second choice is to see ‘Spider-Man’ again,” says David A. Gross, who directs the film consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “You can watch ‘The Matrix’ later with someone who has HBO. It’s like that when one movie dominates the market like ‘Spider-Man’ is.

Another newcomer, Disney’s ‘The King’s Man’ of the 20th Century, finished in fourth place, raising $ 6.3 million on 3,180 screens over the weekend and $ 10 million since opening Wednesday. . Internationally, the prequel to the action franchise “The Kingsman” hasn’t come a long way. The oft-delayed spy comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes, raked in just $ 6.9 million in seven overseas markets for a worldwide total of $ 16.9 million.

At the domestic box office, “The King’s Man” beat Lionsgate’s real-life sports drama “American Underdog” by a hair. In fifth place, “American Underdog” has captured $ 6.2 million across 2,813 locations since opening on Christmas Day. The popular film about fortune-to-wealth quarterback Kurt Warner (played by Zachary Levi) has been adopted by moviegoers, who gave it a CinemaScore “A +” and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sadly, the film did not achieve much on public radar and could be sacked by competitors during the busy holiday season.

Good reviews haven’t done much to boost Disney’s big-budget remake “West Side Story”, which landed No. 6 in its third weekend release while grossing $ 2.8 million. at 2,810 sites. The Steven Spielberg-directed musical has grossed $ 23.9 million nationally since it opened earlier in December. Song and dance ownership has also been sluggish overseas, so far bringing in just $ 12.7 million in 46 international territories. Globally, the $ 100 million budgeted “West Side Story” grossed just $ 36.6 million.

After four weeks of limited airing, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy drama “Licorice Pizza” spread to 786 North American theaters on Christmas Day and raised $ 2.32 million on Christmas Eve. Saturday and Sunday enough for seventh place. To date, the hopeful MGM film and awards season has generated $ 3.6 million nationally.