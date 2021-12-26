It was a rather disappointing weekend for the highly anticipated Kabir Khan film, 83, with Ranveer Singh in the lead as the film collected in the range of Rs. 16.75 to 18.00 crore on Sunday bringing the total of three days to approx. Rs. 47 crores more. Despite the great national holiday of Christmas, where Bollywood films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dangal, created the all-time record for a day, the collections of 83 are well below the mark.

of Rs. 46 crore over the opening weekend, around Rs. 28 crore came from the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – with all other unique screens and non-national channels failing to set up a show. The final figure of 83 could be slightly higher than the aforementioned estimate, as there was finally a small jump in single screens on Sunday and there wouldn’t be a clear idea of ​​the exact figure in the interiors until Monday morning.

It’s not like audiences don’t go out to watch movies on the big screen, because Spider Man: No Path Home and Pushpa, continued to collect on their second weekend. The two films were not affected by the reduction in the number of shows, nor by the so-called fear of Omicron, as audiences were more than happy to experience them on the big screen.

The only reason why 83 certainly did not measure up is the lack of public interest in watching this film, supported by the fact that the ticket prices were astronomical, putting the film out of the reach of an ordinary man. Word of mouth among audiences also doesn’t seem as strong as expected after media screenings and rave reviews. The reports in the mass belts in particular are not up to par, while the subways still have a positive discourse. It is said that the non-commercial approach is the main reason why the talks are not so good in the mass belts.

The budget of 83 is on the higher side and the weekend is almost over for the movie, as it needs a miracle from now on to break even. But hey, sometimes IMPOSSIBLE also reads IM-POSSIBLE. So let’s wait for the Monday test and see if the collections on the fourth day are on par with the opening day.

