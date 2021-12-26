‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes first billion dollar movie since 2019

Peter Parkers’ good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books of a turbulent 2021. Even with stiff competition from the new Matrix and Sing movies and growing concerns about the omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home has remained at the # 1 spot and has also taken a few more milestones, including breaking the billion dollars in the world.

According to studio estimates, Sunday Spider-Man added $ 81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69%from his first weekend. The Sony SONY,

and the Marvel movie has now grossed $ 467 million in North American theaters, more than doubling domestic revenue from the previous No.1 movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of 2021.

With $ 587.1 million sourced from 61 overseas markets, in just 12 days after its release, Spider-Man has grossed $ 1.05 billion worldwide. It is the first pandemic film to cross the billion dollar mark and is tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens for being the third fastest film to do so without the benefit of its release in China.

Sing 2 of CMCSA Comcasts,

Universal came in second with an estimated $ 23.8 million, while Warner Bros. The Matrix Resurrections grossed $ 12 million to take third place.

The animated musical Sing 2 features prominent celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack full of famous hits. Since its release on Wednesday, it has grossed $ 41 million ($ 1.6 million from Thanksgiving weekend screenings) in North America and $ 65 million globally.

We were extremely pleased, said Jim Orr, president of national distribution for Universals.

Orr said the excellent CinemaScore (A +) and audience scores suggest the film will continue to perform well over the next several weeks, with many kids still out of school for the holidays.

The Fourth Matrix also opened on Wednesday and earned around $ 22.5 million in its first five days in North America. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is currently airing on AT & Ts HBO Max too. Globally, it has grossed $ 69.8 million to date.

HBO Max too. Globally, it has grossed $ 69.8 million to date.

While the studio was hoping for a stronger box office, Jeff Goldstein, head of national distribution for Warner Bros., said the film achieved what they were looking for as an overall strategy, including HBO Max.

The Matrix Resurrections is the last of 18 Warner Bros. films. released in 2021 to debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. From 2022, the studio will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical window on their films.

In fourth place was Disney DIS,

and 20th Centurys The Kings Man, a prequel to the Kingsman action comedy series starring Ralph Fiennes. It is slightly below expectations at $ 6.4 million for the weekend and $ 10 million for the first five days. The audience was predominantly male (65%).

The Kurt Warner American Underdog biopic opened on Christmas Day and grossed around $ 6.2 million over its two-day release to complete the top five. Zachary Levi plays Warner, the quarterback who went from an undrafted free agent to the Hall of Fame.

Paul Thomas Andersons Licorice Pizza expanded nationwide over Christmas, after playing in limited version for a month, and added $ 2.3 million, bringing his total to $ 3.7 million. And just behind was the drama A Journal For Jordan directed by Denzel Washington, which cost $ 2.2 million.

With just a few days in 2021, the North American box office currently sits at $ 4.3 billion and is expected to gross around $ 4.4 billion. Before the pandemic, it was normal for the one-year box office to exceed $ 11 billion.

To say it was a roller coaster year is an understatement, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, Inc. The market is still facing the challenges of the pandemic, but what an incredible crowning glory to one of the years. most incredible of all time at the box office.

He added: The future of cinema a year ago was a big question mark, and a year later it’s here to stay.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $ 81.5 million.

2. Sing $ 2.23.8 million.

3. The Matrix Resurrections, $ 12 million.

4. The Kings Man, $ 6.4 million.

5. American Underdog, $ 6.2 million.

6. West Side Story, $ 2.8 million.

7. Licorice Pizza, $ 2.3 million.

8. A newspaper for Jordan, $ 2.2 million.

9. Charm, $ 2 million.

10. 83, 1.8 million dollars.