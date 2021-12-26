Joan Didion’s entry into Hollywood with Jim Morrison, Al Pacino and more

After producing the film version of Mart Crowleys The Boys in the Band, Dominick Dunne was eager to make a film with his brother John and his sister-in-law Joan Didion. The idea they all liked best was a film version of James Mills’ novel about a couple of young drug addicts on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Didion summed up their film adaptation of The Panic in Needle Park, calling it Romeo and Juliet the heroine. These were the kind of eye-catching synopsis shorts that executives loved and Didion often delivered in the early 1970s. The 1969 success of a hit as quirky as Easy Rider opened the door to another low-budget movie. on the drug theme, and the positive buzz about The Boys produced by Dunne also helped.

Didion and the Dunne brothers ‘ideas for the casting of their film were unorthodox but in line with what Hollywood deemed trendy in 1970. They wanted The Doors’ Jim Morrison to make his screen debut as drug addict Bobby in The Panic in Needle Park. Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne had met Morrison when The Doors were recording their third album, Waiting for the Sun, at the Two Terrible Guys Studio near Sunset and Highland in Hollywood. Morris arrived late, belligerent, drugged and ready to set his highly inspected crotch on fire with a match. Didion, on assignment for the Saturday Evening Post, was hoping to get an interview with the rock star. When Morrison proved uncommunicative, she instead wrote an essay on the recording session of her book The White Album. She noted how the Doors spoke to each other behind crippling aphasia. It felt like no one was ever going to leave the room.

Dominick Dunne got a film deal with Avco-Embassy, ​​which had just released The Graduate. Even though the deal was for a budget of less than $ 1 million, Dunne secured the studio to house it at the Volney Hotel, which once housed Dorothy Parker, on East 74th Street in Manhattan. Since Didion and her husband were still working on the screenplay, they took up residence at a much less popular address, the Alamac Hotel, across Broadway and West 71st Street from Sherman Square, which is home to more drug addicts than there are. trees and better known as Needle Park. Living in the seedy Alamac, they thought, would be part of their research.

The couple were on the verge of being known as the Didions in Hollywood, much to the dismay of John Gregory Dunnes. Their friend Billy Hale, a great television director, recalled their scouts on the Upper West Side for The Panic in Needle Park. They went to Abercrombie & Fitch and bought all these jungle outfits. They were going into the heart of darkness. They took it very seriously, he said. But not so seriously. They usually had lunch on the other side of town at La Côte Basque.

True panic struck when Avco-Embassy abruptly abandoned the Needle Park project, and Dominick Dunne had to work overtime to negotiate a deal with Twentieth Century Fox and also try to hire a director. He greatly admired Jerry Schatzberg’s edgy Puzzle of a Downfall Child, with newcomer Faye Dunaway. At the time, Schatzberg was best known for his fashion photography in Vogue.

I read it with an eye and a little heart, Schatzberg said of the script for Didionss Needle Park. What excited him was a young actor Dominick Dunne wanted to cast after Jim Morrison turned out to be too debauched (he died of a drug overdose in July 1971). The director had seen Al Pacino in The Indian Wants the Bronx and told his agent, Boy, that if I ever made a movie, I would like to work with him. Dominick also saw Pacino, but in another room, Does a Tiger Wear a Tie ?, and quickly thought of him to play Bobby in Needle Park.

Al Pacino were the main words, Schatzberg said. However, these weren’t major words for Fox executives. Richard Zanuck and David Brown wanted another actor, taller, more beautiful and better known. For a few weeks Robert De Niro looked like a suitor but not a star, he had only made one movie in Pacinos, but ultimately Pacino was chosen.

Dominick Dunne has proven to be overprotective of the script of those close to him. Nick got a little upset watching the dailies, Schatzberg said. His brother and sister-in-law wrote the screenplay and maybe he was worried about seeing them [the film]. I like the actors to improvise.

Al Pacino and Kitty Winn and their castmates in a scene from the 1971 movie “The Panic In Needle Park” (Photo by 20th Century-Fox / Getty Images)

After filming began in the fall of 1970, the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner dispatched a reporter to report on the film. Bridget Byrne arrived around midnight for a shoot near the Natural History Museum in Central Park West. Pacino spoke to the Method reporter about his approach to acting. When I have a scene that I have to push [the character] Helen around, I push Kitty Winn all day, he said, then added, Jerry doesn’t pretend to know anything about acting. But he has a sure instinct of what will work and what won’t, what looks good, what doesn’t.

Dominick Dunne doesn’t think such a speech helped the film. John Gregory Dunnes also didn’t comment that New York City was a dying city, which is why he and his wife now live in California.

Needle Park performed at the Cannes Film Festival, where Kitty Winn won the Best Actress award on May 27, 1971. Al Pacino did not make the trip, having already started production on The Godfather. Schatzberg found the experience of having a film screened in Cannes both exciting and humbling. We stayed at the Carlton one block from the Palace Nick, Kitty, Joan and John, and I stayed. There was a big limousine waiting for us. We drove a block and got out, and on our way out we saw the press running towards us. Then the reporters walked past them; they were there to photograph and interview Michèle Morgan, president of the Cannes jury.

Needle Park received a great welcome from the assembled film buffs, and their applause flooded the US team with adulation as they descended the grand staircase of the Palais des Festivals. Then when we got out there was no limo and we had to walk back to the Carlton, remembers Schatzberg.

Next up for the Didions was the film version of their 1970 novel Play It as It Lays, also produced by Dominick Dunne. Universal Pictures’ Ned Tanen agreed to give the film the green light because he personally loved director Frank Perry, and the studio had done well with his previous film, Diary of a Mad Housewife. Tanen, however, called the novel Play It as It Lays and its screen adaptation a piece of s—.

Dominick Dunne, Frank Perry and the Didions visited all of the locations in the book the desert, the beach, the freeways of LA and they screened The Pumpkin Eater and Petulia, movies that experienced time, Perry said. They then locked themselves in the Dominicks Spalding Drive apartment for four days, using a bulletin board and multi-colored maps to trace the sequence of scenes.

The film launched the film career of Joel Schumacher, who was hired at $ 200 per week to design the costumes. Nick introduced me to his brother and sister-in-law. They have been fantastic for me, said Schumacher. They had this house on Trancas beach, and they had what you would call a living room. It was very international. John Gregory Dunne knew people from Life and Time magazines, Joan Didion had written extensively for Vogue and Saturday Evening Post. It wasn’t just people from the movies, which was unusual at the time. At the time, it was such a small, one-industry town. You haven’t met anyone outside of the movie world, Schumacher said. But in John and Joans, there were a lot of great reporters, people who covered wars. It was an incredible mix of people.

But above all, they were people from the cinema with whom the Didions wanted to work in a network to secure the script work. These movie folks included the stars of Play It as It Lays Tuesday Weld and Anthony Perkins, Julia and Michael Phillips, Martin Scorsese, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Steven Spielberg and a few fellow screenwriters. Paul Schrader described the evenings at Trancas as very intoxicating. Besides barbecuing, swimming, sunbathing and talking about the movies, many of these writers and directors have helped each other out, Schrader said. Even though we were relatively unknown, there was a real feeling that the world was our oyster.

This heady mix in Didions salons, however, did not include Dominick Dunne. They invited me to their home at least once every two weeks, Schumacher said. Nick was never invited. Something was going on. It had been going on since they lived together as brothers on Albany Avenue in West Hartford. Despite their seven-year age difference, Dominick resented John for calling himself daddy’s favorite son, and worse yet, it was true. This father loved John’s brash and hated Dominicks for being a sissy.

Tuesday Weld in a scene from the 1972 movie “Play It as It Lays” (Photo by Universal / Getty Images)

Dominick Dunne later commented on how great he got along with his brother and sister-in-law on The Panic in Needle Park, but Play It as It Lays was another story. He felt he had made some valuable suggestions for the Needle Park script, as well as Play It as It Lays. The Didions, however, were not interested in his ideas. In turn, the couple began to worry about Dominicks’ increase in drug addiction and how it was damaging his reputation in Hollywood and, by association, theirs.

Tanens’ hatred for Play It as It Lays only grew when he started seeing rushes. He called him Didion vomiting his life. Anyway, the film was released in October 1972. Top critics like Vincent Canby in the New York Times and Charles Champlin in the Los Angeles Times liked it, but Stanley Kauffmann in The New Republic and Pauline Kael in the New Yorker called it a pretentious boredom. . Dominick Dunne described it as having won an award at the Venice Film Festival, but only ten people saw it. It was that kind of picture.

After the films were released, Dominick Dunne finally confronted Joan Didion with the fact that he was the prototype of the character of BZ played by Anthony Perkins. BZ is a gay but closed-minded film producer who commits suicide by swallowing a handful of pills or, as Didion wrote, a kingpin. The novelist said no to his brother-in-law: the character was based on a man they both knew who Dominicks did not think looked anything like a locked-in suicidal film producer. Dominick later admitted that he should have seen the similarities between him and BZ as soon as he first read the novel. He always had a masseur for lunch, as did BZ. But he chose not to see.

As for Didion, she had a blind look at the directing process that brought The Panic of Needle Park and Play It as It Lays to the screen. In The White Album, released at the end of the decade, she wrote about how studio executives in 1970 were narcotized by the big expenses of Easy Riders, and criticized them for thinking that all it took for to take off an image was the suggestion in the amount of $ 750,000. budget and this super young 23 year old director.

This article is taken from Robert Hofler’s book Money, Murder, and Dominick Dunne: A Life in Many Acts, published by the University of Wisconsin Press. Copyright c 2017 Robert Hofler