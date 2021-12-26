Every actor who played Doctor Octopus, ranked

The MCU’s Doctor Octopus is one of Spider-Man’s oldest and most famous opponents. In Spidey’s Thieves Gallery, only The Green Goblin and Venom have claims comparable to Otto Octavius’ infamy. As Spider-Man’s first villain, Doc Ock has appeared in countless media outside of the comics he originated from.

RELATED: Spider-Man: Every Doctor Octopus Movie & TV Appearance, Ranked

Looking through film and animation at all of the actors who have performed Doc Ock, physically or vocally, there is a range of performances.

ten Michael Bell in The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man and His Incredible Friends (1981)





Michael Bell is an accomplished voice actor; There is no cartoon from the 1980s without his name in the credits. He voiced Doc Ock, not once but twice. The villain first appeared in the pilot ofThe Incredible Hulk, Tomb of the Unknown Hulk, an odd choice given that Spider-Man was nowhere to be found.

RELATED: Spider-Man: 10 Cosplays That Are Better Than The Movies

Doc Ock finally faced his usual nemesis in Spidey meets the girl of tomorrow fromSpider-Man and his amazing friends. Unfortunately, Bell’s vocal work left something to be desired. Both times he used a high pitched voice, at odds with Ock’s appearance and his intentional threat.

9 Vernon Chapman and Tom Harvey in Spider-Man (1967)





Spider-Man and Doc Ock’s first adventure outside of the comics was in the 1967 cartoonSpider Man. Spider Manhad low production values, felt in its limited animation and stilted voice play. Two actors voiced Doc Ock – Vernon Chapman in The power of Dr. Octopus and Tom Harvey in The terrible triumph of Doctor Octopus. There wasn’t much difference between them, in terms of intonation or quality.





8 Scott Menville in Marvel’s Spider-Man (2017)





Scott Menville is the last actor to voice Doc Ock in the 2017 cartoon,Marvel’s Spider-Man. This version of the character is much younger than usual, being a 19-year-old peer of Peter Parker at Horizon High Menville (famous for young characters like Robin onTeen Titans) seemed a fitting choice, especially since the series eventually adapted The Superior Spider-Man. Unfortunately, Octavius ​​sometimes seems too childish and petulant rather than threatening.





seven Stan Jones in Spider-Man (1981)





Of Doc Ock’s three appearances in the 1980s Marvel cartoons, only one did not feature him, voiced by Michael Bell. It was in the years 1981Spider Man, in particular the pilot episode, Bubble, bubble, oil and problem. In this episode, the Good Doctor was instead voiced by Stan Jones. While hampered by the dialogue of the wicked clichés, Jones’ deeper intonations made him a better fit for the role than Bell.





6 Efrem Zimbalist Jr. in Spider-Man (1994)





While by no means a perfect show, the 1994Spider Mancartoon was a great quality compared to its previous predecessors. The beginnings of Doc Ock, Armed and dangerous was impressive and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. was the character’s best voice to date. However, over time Octavius ​​was eclipsed by other villains, and Zimbalist’s use of a German accent for the role lent itself to the camp.





5 Tom Kenny in Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)





Tom Kenny is famous for his comedic roles, but he can be really creepy when he wants to. His turn as Doctor Octopus onUltimate Spider-Manis the proof. Octavius ​​is portrayed in the first season as a haggard quadriplegic, looking for an opportunity to betray his employer Norman Osborn, whom he blames for his condition.

RELATED: 10 Marvel Villains Who Ruined Spider-Man’s Life (& How)

Kenny can oscillate between an eerie calm and a spiteful rage, and suits Ock’s more sloppy design well. When Ock regenerates with a fitter, fully mobile body – then less.





4 William Salyers in Spider-Man (PS4, 2018)





Insomniac Studios ‘Otto Octavius’Spider Manis one of the nicer versions – he spends the first part of the game as Peter’s mentor, and it’s clear the youngster sees Otto as a surrogate father figure. William Salyers’ unassuming voice matches this friendly and gentle Otto, but it also turns into awe-inspiring spite once Doc Ock does his Face Heel Turn. Better yet, there’s her desperation when a heartbroken Peter abandons her after their clash.









3 Peter MacNicol in The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)





The best Spider-Man cartoon isThe spectacular Spider-Man. Otto spends most of the first season as Norman Osborn’s weak-willed collaborator, but once he’s filmed in Episode 8, he becomes the biggest Ock of them all. Like many characters in The spectacular Spider-Man, this slow-burning development does wonders for the depth of Otto’s character; it’s easy to see why he loves power so much when he’s been trampled his whole life.

RELATED: 10 Weak Marvel Villains Who Were Powerful

Peter MacNicol is also excellent as Otto Octavius, a man who seems perpetually nervous, and Doc Ock, a megalomaniac super-villain with no patience for Spider-Man quip.





2 Kathryn Hahn as Olivia Octavius ​​in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)





Doc Ock’s most radical on-screen departure from comics has arrivedSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.That Doc Ock was a woman, Doctor OliviaOctavius, and perhaps the most sadistic version of the character to date. Kathryn Hahn’s comedic experience leads to deadpan moments (“My friends call me Liv. Myenemiescall me Doc Ock “), but she’s also genuinely menacing, especially in her reveal scene when she describes how much she wants to see Peter B. Parker disappear to nothing. If a villain deserves a comeback inThrough the Spider-Verse, this is Liv.





1 Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2004 & 2021)





Sam Raimi took her out of the park with the villainous casting of her first Spider Man film by selecting Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. Somehow he got past that with an even better choice in Spider-man 2– actor Alfred Molina for Doctor Octopus. Molina was something that most versions of Doc Ock generally weren’t – charming. In addition to this charisma, Molina’s Doc Ock was written with greater pathos, he’s a man just trying to see his dream. When he realizes how he fell and proclaims “I won’t die as a monster,” it tugs on the chords.

Molina’s interpretation of Doctor Octopus is one of the main reasons whySpider-man 2esteem lasting. Indeed, he was so acclaimed that he got the chance to reprise the role of the MCU’s de facto Doc Ock inSpider-Man: No Path Home.

NEXT: Spider-Man: Every Fight In The Raimi Trilogy, Ranked



Following

Harry Potter: 5 Best Hogwarts Teachers (& 5 Worst)







About the Author