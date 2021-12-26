Inside Paul Bettany’s 18-year marriage to the Hollywood actress who was his childhood crush





Paul Bettany and Claire Foy directing the cast of A Very British Scandal, an explosive new drama coming to BBC and BBC iPlayer this Christmas. The three-part miniseries will see the cast of The Crown and Marvel play the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, whose high-profile divorce is considered one of the most notorious and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll actor Paul Bettany is best known for playing Vision / JARVIS in several Marvel movies and TV series including Avengers: Age of Ultron and WandaVision. READ MORE: BBC A very British scandal: in the explosive divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll But what is Paul Bettany’s net worth and who is the Marvel actor married to? Here’s all you need to know. Who is Paul Bettany married to and have children? Paul Bettany, 50, has been married to Hollywood actress Jennifer Connelly, 51, since 2003, and the couple have two children together. Connelly began her acting career as a child, getting her first big break in 1986 when she starred alongside David Bowie in Labyrinth. Bettany, who only started acting in 1994, has already admitted that he has a crush on Connelly after seeing her in Labyrinth as a teenager.





(Image: Netflix)

How did Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly meet? Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly first met while working together on the Oscar-winning film, A Beautiful Mind, in 2000. However, they didn’t start dating until a year later, with Bettany explaining to Larry King in a 2015 interview that he saw the Twin Towers fall on television during the 9/11 terrorist attacks that had left her. encouraged to take the first step. “Like the lives of so many people, at that point mine changed forever,” he said. “I spent two days trying to call this woman I barely knew. “Finally, I got her on the phone and said, ‘I’m coming over and let’s get married.'” What is Paul Bettany’s net worth? Paul Bettany’s exact net worth is not known, but he and his wife Jennifer are jointly estimated to be around 38 million, according to internet reports. Stay up to date with the latest outings, parties, shopping and more with our Daily news updates via email.

