Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka: Bollywood actresses whose net worth exceeds that of their partners
When it comes to the net worth of Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more, we see a huge amount compared to actresses. However, we’ve put together a list that will show that there are some Bollywood divas whose net worth is shockingly much higher than their partners who are also in the world of showbiz. Gorgeous ladies like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan whose net worth is MORE than their acting partners. The net worth of these Bollywood actresses will surprise you. Are they crushing the patriarchy? Well, it looks like it.
Take a look at the net worth of these Bollywood actresses below:
1. Katrina Kaif: The Tiger 3 actor who entered Bollywood long before her husband Vicky Kaushal is one of Garland City’s top-rated actresses. Katrina’s net worth is said to be Rs 224 crores while the net worth of Masaan actors is Rs 25 crore.
2. Deepika Padukone: Much like Katrina, actor Padmaavat is also in the same league. Apparently, Deepikas’ net worth is Rs 316 crore while Ranveers would be Rs 307 crore.
3. Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra’s total net worth is $ 30 million which in Indian currency is Rs 225 crores, on the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas who is a famous singer and actor is Rs 216 crores.
4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Miss World’s net worth would be Rs 227 crores while Abhisheks net worth is Rs 203 crores.
5. Bipasha Basu: According to reports, the net worth of single actors was Rs 113 crores a few years ago when Karans was said Rs 13 crores.
6. Soha Ali Khan: She is the princess of the Pataudi family. Even though we don’t see her often in the movies, Soha’s net worth is Rs. 150 crores. Speaking of her husband Kunal, it’s Rs 51 crores.
