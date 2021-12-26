Wayne Thiebaud, mischievous everyday painter, dies at 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the Californian painter whose lush, dreamlike landscapes and luminous images of hot dogs, deli counters, marching band majorettes and other charmed relics of mid-century America were intricate meditations on the life and painting, and represented one of the most touching and individual variations on twentieth-century Pop Art, died Saturday at his home in Sacramento. He was 101 years old.

His death was confirmed by his gallery, Acquavella.

To tell the truth, M. Thiebaud was not really a Pop painter. Critics have sometimes tried to classify him as an or as an illustrator. In fact, like many historical artists he admired, he was a virtuoso of the everyday and its deep and subtle symbolism.

In person, he was a classic of the old American West, a slim man with Gary Cooperish charm and dry humor with a soft voice, modest, composed, sure of himself. Often bathed in the Pacific sun, M. Thiebaud’s art seemed at first radiant and simple as day. But on closer inspection, his images of idealized pies, tangles of highway spaghetti, and gumball machines lined with blue halos needed unboxing. A rustle of unexpected sadness sometimes crept into the paintings after that first leap of joy, a feeling without a feeling for a bygone era or a long lost love.