Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted together after split, Sai Pallavi is ready for Bollywood and more





Today is Boxing Day and we hope you have received many Christmas presents. If you’ve been busy this holiday season and want to hear the latest news from the South, we’re here to help. As the day is about to end, here we are with our new Southern trends today. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Naveen Polishetty, Anushka Shetty and others are some of our top news from the South today. So sit back and read on to find out more about today’s Southern journalists. Also Read – Shyam Singha Actress Roy Sai Pallavi Ready For Bollywood BUT Conditions Apply Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted together after split

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2. Now, according to reports, Naga is busy working on his upcoming fantasy drama Bangarraju at the Ramanaidu studio. Apparently, Samantha was also in the same studio for the filming of her movie Yashoda. It is believed that after the completion of their work they left the studio. Also read – OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jr NTR to collaborate on a movie? This is what we know Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood

Sai Pallavi, which is a household name in South East, is open for Bollywood. However, she only wants to play meaningful roles and waits for the right opportunities. Also Read – Trending South News Today: Pushpa Sukumar Director On Cropping Nude Scene With Allu Arjun, Jr NTR And Ram Charan Makes Salman Khan Cry And More Read the full story here: Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood Akhanda’s Team Celebrates End Of 25 Days In Theaters

“Akhanda”, the mass action artist of director Boyapati Sreenu, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, has successfully spent 25 days in theaters, giving the Telugu film industry a reason to smile. The source says the film continues to do solid box office sales and also hits massive collections in its fourth week. A delighted team decided to celebrate the success of the film. A big party was organized on Saturday night attended by the entire team, including actor Balakrishna, director Boyapati Sreenu and producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations. Naveen Polishetty to feature in upcoming Telugu film by Anushka Shetty

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who wowed audiences with his excellent performances in films like Chhichhore and Jaathi Ratnalu, has now signed up for actress Anushka Shetty’s upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled “Production No 14”. UV Creations, the production house producing the film, made the announcement on the actor’s birthday. He posted a poster on social media, wishing the actor a happy birthday and said, “Happy birthday Naveen Polishety. We are extremely happy to partner with Naveen Polishetty on production # 14.” Anandham Vilayadum Veedu Makers Call for Police Action Against Video Piracy

The directors of the newly released Tamil film Anandham Vilayaadum Veedu have filed a police complaint against websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites that illegally uploaded the film. Producer P. Ranganathan, in his police complaint, said their film, starring Gowtham Karthik, Cheran, Saravanan and others, was released on December 24. The producer said that after the film was released, several websites, Telegram groups and torrent sites were illegally downloading their content online. (With IANS entries) Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

