Universal Studios Hollywood rings in 2022 with EVE





Celebrate the New Year and ring the bell in 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywoodis festive DAY BEFORE event, Hollywood’s biggest party, on Friday December 31 with extended hours until 2:00 a.m. EVE is included in the theme park entrance fee and is a special park-wide celebration that invites patrons to spend the day and party at night while enjoying its popular and award-winning rides and attractions. . What a way to celebrate as guests and revelers can rejoice in the New Years festivities with a cast of main characters including Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke from Illuminations, the all-new and award-winning Secret Lives of Animals from company: off leash! ride or mark the occasion with prehistoric dinosaurs at Jurassic WorldThe Ride, featuring the incredibly realistic Indominus rex. EVE is also the perfect place to say goodbye to 2021 as the world ushers in 2022 and new beginnings. Starting at 9:00 p.m., the theme park transforms into a party hub as multiple entertainment centers will energize guests with live music and DJs, playing everything from pop, rock and hip-hop to EDM to Latin music. Plus, iconic photo ops around the park will allow patrons to capture and share their memories of the special evening. The event ends with a traditional New Year’s Eve countdown and dazzling fireworks display.

A selection of food and drink including desserts, champagne, beer, wine and cocktails, as well as 2022 souvenirs will be available for purchase. While ringing in the New Years, guests can enjoy the return of Christmas favorite, Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts CastleTM which brings the iconic Hogwarts Castle to life in through an impressive light projection show. Family traditions continue with Grinchmas as guests can share the happy season with The Grinch, his loyal dog Max and the Which-city Which.

Holiday entertainment at Universal Studios Hollywood runs daily until Sunday, January 9, 2022. Universal Studios Hollywood, To purchase tickets including holidays and EVE access, customers can click on here. Pass members benefit from special offers for the event. To find out more and purchase tickets, Pass members can click on here. More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.



