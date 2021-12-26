Your Guide to West Side Story: History, Background, and Controversy

The movie tells an energized story, and there was a lot of real-life tension as well.

West Side Story is a remake of the 1957 Broadway musical, and there was also a 1961 film of the same name, which was a box office success.

The story itself is set in New York City in 1957 and is about a couple who fall in love but must deal with fierce racial and territorial tensions from rival gangs they have ties to the affiliation the woman makes. through her brother, who runs an opposing gang of which her lover is a former member.

The story, based on Romeo and Juliet, ends tragically.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star as Tony and Maria in the 2021 release.

This is Steven Spielberg’s take on a classic story

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is both producing and directing the 2021 version of West Side Story.

A film by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg was always going to grab attention. ( Getty Images: 20th Century Studios / Jamie McCarthy )

In 1961, the brown face was still a thing, and almost all Puerto Rican characters were played by white people.

Even Puerto Rican Rita Moreno was forced to wear makeup that darkened her complexion

She appears in the 2021 release and is also an executive producer of the remake.

Spielberg’s point of view was one that would always attract attention.

He has won a plethora of awards, including three Oscars.

He’s the highest-grossing director of all time: Think Jaws, ET, the Indiana Jones franchise, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List.

His accomplishments and accolades are plentiful, and his approach to West Side Story would, of course, be in the spotlight.

It went wrong at the US box office, could it be repeated here?

When West Side Story opened in the United States, its opening weekend’s box office results were disappointing.

The film cost Disney and 20th Century Studios $ 100 million ($ 140 million).

He only made $ 10.5 million when he started out and is therefore in danger of losing millions.

Perhaps this is because people have been reluctant to return to theaters because of the pandemic.

It may also, in part, be due to controversy.

Controversy around lead actor Ansel Elgort

In a since-deleted social media post, a woman claimed that Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony on West Side Story, assaulted her when she was 17. She wrote that Elgort was in his twenties.

Ansel Elgort was the subject of allegations of sexual assault. ( Getty Images: 20th Century Studios / Bennett Raglin )

Elgort responded in a since-deleted social media post, saying “his description of the events is just not what happened,” and that he will never assault or assault anyone.

He said the meeting with the woman took place in New York in 2014, when he was 20, and that it was “a brief, legal and fully consensual relationship.”

Elgort admitted to essentially ghosting him afterwards, which he apologized for in his post, but insisted it didn’t go beyond that.

He was at the New York premiere of West Side Story and did promotional interviews, including with Drew Barrymore on his show.

Shedance with him, they compared notes on their work with Steven Spielberg and they took a tour of Elgort’s childhood drama camp, but there was no mention of the alleged assault in the clip shared on Youtube.

Viewers of the segment, however, were not shy about discussing the allegations in the comments section.

The ABC has reached out to Disney for a response to the allegations, but has yet to receive a response.

Is it worth watching?

In short, yes. It drags a bit at first, but when the action goes up a notch it’s worth sticking around.

It’s also a timeless love story, whether or not it resonates with a younger generation of moviegoers, remains to be seen.

As someone who came there without seeing the previous installations, I felt like she was loaded with stereotypes, and I’m not so sure she aged well.

At least these days, it provides a great opportunity for Hispanic actors to shine in an industry that is still often struggling with representation.

The performances were for the most part spectacular, with Ansel Elgort well sunk. His portrayal of Tony is compelling.

The other star is Ariana DeBose as Anita.

Ariana DeBose gives an outstanding performance as Anita. ( Getty Images: 20th Century Studios / Jamie McCarthy )

DeBose lights up the screen with her classic beautiful outfits and powerful voice.

She seems at ease and is captivating in the role.

If you don’t like the plot, see it for the acting and, of course, the directing.