Three BTS members tested positive for Covid-19 | Entertainment
Three members of the K-pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for Covid-19, according to statements from BIGHIT Music posted on the global fan community platform Weverse.
The group had recently returned from the United States to South Korea, where they debuted. his first tour in two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Suga was the first to test positive. The star had a PCR test on her return on Thursday, which resulted in a positive notification on Friday morning. In accordance with the restrictions in South Korea, Suga went into quarantine after being tested and did not come into contact with other members of the BTS group, BIGHIT Music said in an earlier statement.
RM tested negative in a PCR test performed on Dec. 17, but tested positive on Saturday, ahead of his scheduled release from quarantine, according to BIGHIT Music. RM had no particular symptoms on Saturday.
Jin also took the PCR test, who came back positive on Saturday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” BIGHIT Music said. He has mild symptoms, including a mild fever.
Jin had tested negative in two PCR tests carried out immediately after arriving from the United States on December 6 and before being released from quarantine, the company said.
Suga was symptom-free on Friday and was undergoing “home treatment” according to the country’s health guidelines, BIGHIT Music said.
All three members are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to BIGHIT Music. They are currently treated “at home” in accordance with health instructions.
South Korea has forced all international travelers to self-quarantine for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status, and to pass two PCR tests before being released.
The company said it will prioritize the health and safety of its artists and support their speedy recovery.
BTS members had a long vacation after completing their scheduled events of “BTS’s Permission to Dance On Stage – LA” and “2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” according to BIGHIT Music.
