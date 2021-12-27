Sai Pallavi is commended for her performance in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. She is the key element in romantic drama and has already won a lot of hearts.

The film has been released in multiple languages ​​and when asked to debut in Hindi, Sai Pallavi said that she was ready to work in Hindi films and was waiting for the right script.

“For me the character has to be good. If I get a strong role I’m ready for Hindi movies now, ”Sai Pallavi said. She will next be seen in Rana’s Virata Parvam.

