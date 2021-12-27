INSIDE Salman Khan’s 56th birthday: actor cuts cake with niece Ayat in adorable VIDEO





It’s Salman Khan’s birthday! The Bollywood icon is an inspiration to many and is loved by millions of people. Salman may have turned 56, but his charm is still irresistible. The star has done an amazing job on both the big and small screen. His films such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..’ will forever have a special place in our hearts. Currently he hosts Bigg Boss 15 – a show which is a source of entertainment for many Indian households. Yesterday, the actor was bitten by a snake on his farm. However, he didn’t let the unfortunate and shocking incident deter his birthday celebration and excitement. As such, the actor threw a big birthday party on Sunday night at his farm in Panvel. Although it was an intimate affair, many notable celebrities were part of it. From some snippets of the birthday party we could understand that the event was quite grand and wonderful. Salman organized the party at his farm in Panvel. Film writer Mushtaq Sheikh, who was part of the shenanigans, shared a clip of the beautiful setting – the theme was unicorns and pink. Salman shares his birthday with his dear niece Ayat, his sister Arpita and Aayush’s granddaughter. The two were even seen cutting the cake together as everyone gathered around them for the adorable uncle-niece cake-cutting ceremony. Take a look at the birthday decoration HERE: Watch the cake cutting ceremony HERE Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were on the guest list. Riteish shared a video of the party location with a fun Insta filter that asked them to guess Salman’s first movie. Salman was also captured posing with politician Rrahul Narain Kanal and Shera, Salman’s companion and personal bodyguard. Check out the photos of Salman with his friends: Watch the story of Riteish HERE Also Read: Salman Khan Looks Dabangg and Happy as He Flaunts a Warm Smile for Paps on His 56th Birthday; PICTURES

