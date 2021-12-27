Painter Wayne Thiebaud died at 101ExBulletin







Rich Polk / Getty Images Delicious pastries. A still life of a deli counter. A range of red, pink and orange lipsticks. Cityscapes and pastel landscapes. Wayne Thiebaud’s colorful depictions of everyday life made him one of America’s most beloved painters. Thiebaud died at his home in Sacramento on Saturday. He was 101 years old. His death was announced by his gallery, Acquavella. “It is with great sadness that we celebrate the passing of a truly remarkable man, Wayne Thiebaud,” the gallery said in a statement. “An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis and most of all, making art. Even at 101, he still spent most of his days in the studio. , driven by, as he describes with his characteristic humility, “that almost neurotic fixation of trying to learn to paint.”

Acquavella Galleries Born in Mesa, Arizona and raised in Southern California, Thiebaud was fond of comics, cartoons and clowns in his early years. He apprenticed as an animator for Walt Disney Studios before serving in the military during World War II. Thiebaud’s work has been exhibited in major museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim, and the Smithsonian. The artist, who once used the phrase “brush dances” to describe his work at NPR, was also a longtime professor, first at Sacramento Junior College and then at the University of California, Davis. A tireless student of painting himself, Thiebaud told NPR in 2001 why the experience of looking at art was so meaningful to him.

Acquavella Galleries “You can enter the world of Van Gogh or enter the world of these painters who offer us alternative worlds,” he said. “This is not the world of God, they are the world of men. And they may be fictions, but they are also powerful statements about the kind of amazing ability of the human mind.” Thiebaud’s work is currently the subject of a traveling retrospective organized by the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California. Wayne Thiebaud 100: Paintings, engravings and drawings is showing at McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas until January 16, 2022. Thiebaud’s second wife, Betty Jean, died in 2015. Her son Paul died in 2010. He is survived by two daughters, a son and six grandchildren.

