Nandish Singh admits to liking girlfriend Ankita Shorey rumor but claims to be single

Time ripens and actor Nandish Singh firmly believes in it. Once a party animal, Singh is now calmer and more focused on work. As the actor turned a year older over Christmas, he said: I’m safer now.

Singh celebrated his birthday with his loved ones, as he is rushed due to new plans. He will be seen on screen after a two-year hiatus. I was paranoid, Sandhu admits for not taking on any projects during the pandemic. I didn’t leave my house because I was too scared. I didn’t want to take the risk.

his beginnings Super 30 (2019) was followed by a global lockdown, making it difficult for Singh to make the most of the opportunity. It was disappointing. For others, it might just have been another movie; for me it was my debut and i had been waiting for a long time. So when it happened, things seemed exciting, he shares.

While professionally Singh will make his digital debut in 2022 and has some interesting lineup, his personal forehead is clouded with silver linings as well. Recently, rumors that he saw model Ankita Shorey made headlines. Clear the air on their dating, he said, nothing is happening. When something happens, I’ll tell the world. Anytime we decide to go ahead and make it official, we’ll let the world know, we won’t hide it.

For Singh, love is understanding and maturity, but ask him about Ankita and he replies: There is a kind of sympathy towards each other. But we haven’t talked about it. (For now) It’s pure friendship. She is above all a regular friend for me, she is very close as a family. On a farewell note, Singh sets the record straight, I’m single.