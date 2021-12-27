Peter Dinklage happy to see movies with love stories outside of this Hollywood box





Actor Peter Dinklage spoke about Hollywood saying he opens that box when it comes to telling different romantic stories.

The Game Of Thrones star, 52, who portrayed scheming noble Tyrion Lannister in the gritty series, will go on to play the lead role of Cyrano de Bergerac in the musical film Cyrano.

He had previously played the role in a musical written by his wife Erica Schmidt which was an adaptation of the French play by Edmond Rostand. The film, directed by Joe Wright, sees his character, a blacksmith, become entangled in a love triangle when he’s too embarrassed to pursue the woman he’s in love with, Roxanne played by Haley Bennett, and instead helps a young man called Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) win his heart by writing love letters on his behalf. Peter Dinklage appears in The Big Issue (Big Issue / PA) He told The Big Issue: Who says beautiful white people own the rights to romantic stories? Sadly, Hollywood has always done this over the decades, but I feel like I’m opening that box more these days. There are love stories outside of this Hollywood box and that makes the movies more interesting. Writers are more diverse than ever and tell their personal stories. I’m just surprised it took so long. The actor, whose wife also wrote the screenplay for the film, also opened up about his father’s death. He told the post: My father passed away when I was in Sweden about 18 years ago and I would love to have one last conversation with him. He was very ill but held on for a while. I said, daddy, I have to go to Sweden but I’m coming back right away. I was only going for four days. He said don’t worry I’ll be there when you come back. Two days after my arrival, I received the phone call. It would have been nice to have been there when he left that deadly envelope, just to give her a big hug and tell her I love her. The award-winning actor said of advising his young self that he would warn my teenager that there is a guy called Donald Trump and he is going to be president. Peter Dinklage attending the British premiere of Cyrano in London (Ian West / PA) Dinklage added: He wouldn’t believe me. He will laugh. Isn’t that the guy who owns the casinos? But I would tell him to always stand behind the right thing, the morally sound thing, and never be afraid to speak your mind. Although some people laugh at you, because you are an actor and by what right do you have the right to say what you think about all that is political? Do not be afraid. Who cares who you offend? There is some right and some wrong out there and you always have to be on the right side of the story. A copy of The Big Issue can be purchased from your local vendor or you can purchase a subscription at www.bigissue.com/subscribe. Cyrano will be released in theaters from January 14.

