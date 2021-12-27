Major storm dumps snow and closes mountain roads in California





COLFAX, Calif. >> A major storm over Christmas weekend caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in the mountains of northern California and Nevada, forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno said three people were injured in a 20-car pile-up on Interstate 395, where drivers described limited visibility today. Further west, a 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was closed at least until Monday from Colfax, Calif., Through the Lake Tahoe area to the Nevada state border. The California Department of Transportation has also closed many other roads while warning motorists of slippery conditions. “Expect significant travel delays on all routes,” the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevada, said today on Twitter. “Today is the kind of day to stay home if you can. More snow is on the way too! The weather service issued a winter storm warning for Great Lake Tahoe until 1 a.m. Tuesday due to possible “widespread whiteout conditions” and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Turbulent weather stretched from San Diego to Seattle. More than a foot of snow was reported near Port Angeles in Washington State’s Puget Sound. Portland, Oregon, received a dusting, but the city is expected to be still 2.5 inches (6 centimeters) by Monday morning, according to the Weather Service. In California, landslides caused by heavy rain closed more than 40 miles of Coastal Highway 1 in the Big Sur area, south of San Francisco Bay. There was no estimate for the reopening of the scenic stretch which is frequently closed after wet weather. The latest in a series of severe storms hit southern California with heavy rains and winds that flooded streets and knocked down power lines late Saturday. Powerful blasts toppled trees, damaged carports and detonated a Goleta high school athletic shed in a front yard two blocks away, according to Santa Barbara County firefighters. No injuries were reported. More than 1.8 inches of rain fell in the past 24 hours in the San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County, while Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County recorded 1.61 inches, the weather service said. Los Angeles International Airport said a “storm-related electrical problem” forced Terminal 5 to partially close, forcing post-Christmas passengers to divert to other terminals for certain services. “Cancellations and delays are possible, so it will be important to check your flight status today if you are passing through Terminal 5,” LAX tweeted. In the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, crews were repairing a section of State Route 18 that rolled down a hill after heavy rains Thursday night. The closure of the main road to Big Bear Ski Resort could take weeks, officials said. Persistent storms were welcomed in parched California, where the Sierra’s snowpack was at dangerously low levels after weeks of dry weather. But the state’s water resources department reported on Christmas Eve that the snowpack was between 114% and 137% of normal across the beach, with more snow expected. Up to 8 feet of snow has been forecast at the highest elevations in the Sierra. Prior to today, 20 inches of snow had already fallen at Homewood on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. About a foot was reported at Northstar near Truckee, Calif., And 10 inches at Mount Rose Ski Resort on the southwestern edge of Reno.

