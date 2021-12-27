Broadway Golden Years actor Harvey Evans dies at 80 – NBC New York





Harvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in original Broadway productions of classics such as West Side Story, Follies Hello, Dolly! and Gypsy, has passed away. He was 80 years old. Evans died on Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey, said Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor, dancer, singer, producer and director. He was much loved by the Broadway community. Very nice, enveloping, funny and always had a smile on his face. I don’t remember not being hugged by this loving man, Leritz said. We lost a big one, Harvey Fierstein wrote on Twitter in tribute. That’s why we love musicals, wrote playwright and author Paul Rudnick. Bernadette Peters added that Harvey was the most cherished and talented being that one could have the privilege to know. Evans was rarely cast for lead roles on Broadway, but found his place in timeless shows. He starred alongside Angela Lansbury in Anyone Can Whistle and played Barnaby in Hello, Dolly! opposite Carol Channing, then Betty Grable and finally Eve Arden. When I look back, Evans told Playbill in 2007, I think I had some kind of angel on my shoulder, leading me to the best shows of Broadway’s golden years. I didn’t choose them, they just came this way. Evans, who was born Harvey Hohnecker, grew up in Cincinnati and fell in love with musical theater after seeing a touring production of Song of Norway. in a Broadway show, he told Playbill. Evans arrived in New York in 1955 and befriended choreographers Bob Fosse and Jerome Robbins. Evans’ first musical as a dancer on Broadway was New Girl in Town, starring Gwen Verdon and choreographed by Fosse. He changed his name while filming a small role in 1962’s Experiment in Terror directed by Blake Edwards and starring Glenn Ford and Lee Remick. He and his fellow actress Taffy Paul decided to remake himself, he became Evans and she became Stefanie Powers. Evans was also cast by Fosse for Redhead, with Verdon, and the movie The Pajama Game. Other highlights were starred on Broadway with Henry Fonda and Margaret Hamilton in a 1969 revival of Our Town and awaiting Jim Dale in Barnum in the early 1980s. He was a chimney sweep when Julie Andrews immortalized Mary Poppins in theaters in 1964. I got my name above the title and got it really low, he told Playbill. It doesn’t matter to me. It is just wonderful to be a part of this community. Her last Broadway credits include the mid-1990s revival of Sunset Boulevard, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and as an Oklahoma understudy! in 2002. He also landed an appearance in the film Enchanted with Amy Adams in 2007. He was on Broadway in the original West Side Story and later in the 1961 film version. Really hard to express what Harvey Evans meant to me, Tony Yazbeck said on Twitter. He was kindness embodied. So funny and encouraging. He has come to every show I have ever done and inspired me to keep going! A true triple threat whose heart was as big as his incredible career. “ Bebe Neuwirth added: One of the nicest, most charming, charming gentlemen I have ever had the blessing to know. Betty Buckley also sent her greetings: With so much love. ___ Mark Kennedy is on http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/entertainment/the-scene/new-york-live/broadway/harvey-evans-actor-in-broadways-golden-years-dies-at-80/3467791/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos