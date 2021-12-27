It’s not Bollywood | Culture

It was seen and not seen. In 2018, Netflix will be released his first series filmed in India, Sacred games, the starting point for audiovisual productions never before imagined in the Asian subcontinent. The platforms took advantage of a regulatory vacuum: unlike the rigorously controlled cinema and television, no legislation was planned for the Diffusion. In the space of three years, audiovisual fictions have sprouted exploring the shortcomings of Bollywood’s torrential offer: police brutality, class system, intercast conflicts, religious tensions, occasional drug use, explicit sex (straight or LGBTI), political rot of the world’s largest democracy.

This could not last, as the country is presided over by a venomous nationalist, Narendra Modi. As of this year, the Diffusion it is subject to a series of moral classifications, as well as threatened by the prospect of criminal prosecution for those who offend national sensibilities. Not to mention the very real intimidation of crowds, which, remotely controlled by the movement that Modi embodies, can sabotage shootings, boycott companies and much worse actions.

However, an Indian summer was lived, a summer of creativity where filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, technicians were able to write other stories, far from directors with scissors. In many cases, they turned to fertile local novelists, whose works were considered too complex for Bollywood cinema. Ace, Sacred games part of Sacred games (Literatura Random House), Vikram Chandra’s book whose cosmogony some confuse with fantastic realism (in any case, more of Pynchon than of García Márquez). An immersion in a Bombay which oscillates between the sordid and the hallucinatory.

What I was going to do. You won’t find these series on the platforms home screen: you have to look for them. But they are available, by the dozen, in the nooks and crannies of Netflix or Prime Video catalogs, including some unsuspected nuggets. They are easily recognized by their saturated colors, their actors who tend to overreact, these plot twists presented as coincidences and, above all, the naturalness with which their characters jump from Hindi to emphatic English. . Note that they generally require an additional effort: they have no dubbing and you sometimes have to read the English subtitles.

All the culture that accompanies you awaits you here. Subscribe

But better not to complain. They place you in a sort of parallel universe, with mutations of perfectly recognizable television genres: the predictable worthy police officers forced to hand over their badges and their pistols mingle at disconcerting moments, like the sturdy hero fleeing terrorized the bodyguard of ‘a bad guy. It happens in Patal Lok (First), where this mature Delhi agent navigates between family issues and the suspicion that the recently uncovered plot to assassinate a disgusting TV presenter may not be, as his superiors claim, just another evil for the Eternal adversary, Pakistan. His travels to Chitrakoot, an impoverished rural district, reveal that there is no union solidarity in a country dominated by an invisible bandit.

Indian series require frequent use of rewind button. And the maximum attention to capture those nuances that reveal religious affiliations or belonging to an untouchable caste. The country can be a powerhouse in IT talent, the Digital india government advertising, but he still kills himself with hammers or homemade guns made from scrap materials (a fabrication explained in Mirzapur, bonus). And hideous ancient rituals are practiced, such as gang rape of an enemy’s mother.

We can’t relax even in Made in paradise (First), a romantic drama about a company dedicated to organizing lavish weddings for Delhi’s middle and upper class. Here if the Bollywood aesthetic is very present in the choreography, songs, costumes, decoration. As the characters take lines or argue with the DJ over the music he’s playing, disturbing subplots unfold that illustrate the general hypocrisy, greed, impunity of the powerful, the practice of torture in the police stations, the very persistence of superstitions among cosmopolitans. people.

There are reasonable doubts about how much of this iconoclastic breath will survive the current climate of self-censorship. Thus, Prime Video gave up shooting the second season of Patal Lok, despite its enormous success and the fact that its showrunners they had left enough details. But the human and professional relationship between the protagonist, a barely devout Hindu, and his Muslim assistant, approached a taboo zone for the fiery followers of Modi. Take the opportunity to savor the fruits of a few years when the prohibitions were ignored.