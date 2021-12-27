Sunny Leone, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Song: Take Down Video Or





Saregama Music released its latest music video on Wednesday titled Madhuban, featuring Sunny Leone Bhopal: Music label Saregama said on Sunday the company would “change” the name and lyrics of the song “madhuban mein radhika naache“after Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Narottam Mishra alleged that the clip – which features Bollywood actor Sunny Leone – hurt Hindus’ religious feelings. “In light of recent comments and respecting the feelings of our compatriots, we will be changing the lyrics and the name of the song. “madhuban… ‘. The new song will replace the old one on all platforms over the next three days, ”Saregama said. Narottam Mishra had given Ms. Leone three days to remove the “obscene” clip. Mr Mishra – who adds Ms Leone to a growing list of brands and artistic content he deems objectionable and has threatened legal action, including a collection of designer jewelry Sabyasachi – claimed that the video accompanying the song hurts Hindu feelings. “Some people continually hurt Hindu feelings … there are temples for Radha … we pray to her. Saqib Toshi (the music composer) can do songs about his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken if the video is not removed in three days, ”he said. Announcement: ???? pic.twitter.com/lOJotcd04p Saregama (@saregamaglobal) December 26, 2021 The Madhya Pradesh minister was not the only person calling for action against the video of Ms. Leone and Mr. Toshi; Hindu priests from Uttar Pradesh also spoke. “We will go to court if the government does not take action against the actress and ban her video album,” UP Sant Naval Giri Maharaj de Vrindavan of Vrindavan said yesterday, quoted by the PTI news agency, as demanding a public apology from Ms Leone before she was “authorized”. stay ”in the country. The song in question was released on Wednesday and features Ms. Leone dancing to a song considered by some to describe the love between Krishna and Radha. The song is sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. Earlier this month, Narottam Mishra denounced Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for his invitation to comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui – who have faced the cancellation of shows after pressure from the BJP and groups of law. Last month, Mr Mishra issued yet another warning – to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee – over a collection of jewelry he declared “obscene”. The designer – a global brand – has released promotional material for its mangasutra collection after Mr. Mishra threatened to intervene by the police. Prior to that, Mr Mishra had attacked an advertisement by Karva Chauth of Dabur, one of India’s biggest consumer brands, and also attacked Bollywood filmmaker Prakash Jha over filming a web series . On this occasion, Mr. Mishra stopped just before defending the violence that took place on the sets; men from Bajrang Dal – a right-wing group with links to the ruling BJP – manhandled the film crew. With the entry of PTI

