Peter Dinklage happy to see love stories outside of this Hollywood box

Actor Peter Dinklage spoke about Hollywood opening that box when it comes to telling different romantic stories, moving away from the idea that beautiful white people own the rights to them.

The Game Of Thrones star, 52, who played the scheming noble Tyrion Lannister in the popular series, will go on to play the lead role of Cyrano de Bergerac in the musical film Cyrano.

He had previously played the role in a musical written by his wife Erica Schmidt, which was an adaptation of the French play by Edmond Rostand.

The film, directed by Joe Wright, sees his character, a blacksmith, become entangled in a love triangle when he is too embarrassed to pursue the woman he is in love with, Roxanne played by Haley Bennett and instead helps a youngster. man called Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) wins her heart by writing love letters on her behalf.

He said The big problem: Who Said Beautiful White People Own The Rights To Romantic Stories? Sadly, Hollywood has always done this over the decades, but I feel like I’m opening that box more these days.

There are love stories outside of this Hollywood box and that makes the movies more interesting. Writers are more diverse than ever and tell their personal stories. I’m just surprised it took so long.

The actor, whose wife also wrote the screenplay for the film, also opened up about his father’s death, sharing that he’d like to have one last conversation with him after missing the chance to be at his bedside when passed away 18 years ago. .

The award-winning actor also said about his young self that he would warn my teenager that there was a guy called Donald Trump and that he was going to be president, even though he wouldn’t believe me.

Dinklage added: But I would tell him to always stand behind the right thing, the morally sound thing and never be afraid to speak your mind. Although some people laugh at you for being an actor and what right do you have to say what you think about anything political?



Do not be afraid. Who cares who you offend? There is some right and some wrong out there and you always have to be on the right side of the story.

The star also recently weighed in on the controversial final season of Game Of Thrones, which sparked intense outrage from fans, urging fans to move on.

Talk toThe New York Times, the Emmy Award winner explained, “ I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is that they were mad at us for breaking up with them.

We were leaving the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday evenings. They wanted more, so they reacted to it.

They wanted the pretty white people to go out together at sunset. By the way, this is fiction. There are dragons in it. Come on, he concludes.

