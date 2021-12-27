WEBTOON Releases New Teasers Featuring BTS In Super Casting Collaboration With HYBE | Business





LOS ANGELES & SEOUL, South Korea – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 26, 2021– WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and HYBE today announced a series of new teaser videos featuring 21st century pop icons BTS before the 7DESTIN: YOUR webcomic launch on January 14 . The new teasers are part of a Super Casting campaign between WEBTOON and HYBE to bring dynamic webcomic adaptations of original stories in collaboration with HYBE artists. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211226005003/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) Each teaser video will feature a different member of BTS, starting with Jin on December 24, and will be shared daily. WEBTOON official social media accounts. New video series follows previous official BTS teasers 7FATES with BTS and the mysterious CCTV Live, which sparked worldwide excitement among BTS fans. Today’s launch is also WEBTOON x BTS, an event-driven webcomic that will give fans access to behind-the-scenes BTS content. Each of the seven WEBTOON x BTS the episodes will focus on one group member and can be found exclusively on the official WEBTOON app. The collaboration between WEBTOON and HYBE is part of the Super Casting campaign previously announced by WEBTOON, a group of global partnerships that brings some of the world’s most exciting entertainment companies to WEBTOON. Super Casting enables major entertainment brands to work with WEBTOON and maximize the IP value chain across all platforms and formats. By working with HYBE, WEBTOON maintains its global leadership in creating and maintaining global online fandoms. 7DESTIN: YOUR will be HYBE’s first original story. A collaboration with BTS, the dynamic story follows seven young men bound by fate. 7DESTIN: YOUR will be released worldwide on WEBTOON starting January 14, with web novel versions also available on Wattpad. About WEBTOON WEBTOON is the world’s first digital platform for visual storytelling. As the first modern digital comic book self-publishing and digital publishing platform, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, empowering everyone to become a creator. WEBTOON has also become a cultural and global phenomenon, pioneering the distribution and consumption of comics on the web. With an average of over 72 million monthly active users, more people are consuming WEBTOON series than most TV shows watch. WEBTOON offers a large and diverse catalog of content from around the world – including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. WEBTOON is the No.1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea and also ranks first among the same group in other countries. Launched in the US in 2014, WEBTOON offers thousands of creator-owned series with daily updated episodes. Also benefiting from partnerships with Legendary, POW !, Top Cow / Image, and more, WEBTOON takes storytelling to the next level. The designers have been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards and have won a plethora of Ringo Awards. The WEBTOON app is free to download for Android and iOS devices. About HYBE HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment and lifestyle platform company innovating in the music industry as part of the “We Believe in Music” mission. The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its entertainment business enterprises on three pillars. The label division brings together music-centric creatives and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates business units specializing in video content, intellectual property, learning and games. The platform division connects and extends all content and services of HYBE. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each area, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, expand the fan experience and make a difference for all those who enjoy an entertainment lifestyle based on the music. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211226005003/en/ CONTACT: Kiel Hume, Head of Public Relations and International Communications, WEBTOON Brands [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOCIAL MEDIA ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS CONSUMER CELEBRITY TEEN EDITION COMMUNICATIONS WOMEN MUSIC CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: WEBTOON Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/26/2021 18:30 / DISC: 12/26 // 2021 18:32 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211226005003/en

