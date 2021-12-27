Jason Spisak, voice actor for Silco: Jinx is the “perfect embodiment” of what Zaun is for Silco





Although there is no playable counterpart in League of Legends or part of the earlier tradition, Silco has become one of the most memorable characters of Esoteric. The Riot Games animated series sent shockwaves around the world, becoming one of the most watched shows in countless countries. Jason Spisak shed light on the motivations and relationships of the Zaunite industrialist in an interview with Upcomer, explaining in detail the gray areas of the characters, from the almost paternalistic treatment with Jinx to his less than legal relationship with Zaun. Silco, villain or hero? Silco is a morally dubious character. The underworld boss has notoriously pumped the addicting purple elixir, Shimmer, all over town. While exploiting the oppressed of the undercity, Silco also seeks to address the vast wealth gap between Piltover and Zaun and pave the way for a new nation for his people. Regarding Silcos’ morality, Spisak said that Silco is just the hero of a different story told from a different perspective. Compare the characters of Esoteric To famous protagonists and antagonists of the past, Spisak mentioned Shakespeare as an example of moral gray areas in fiction. You’ll quickly learn that a lot of Shakespeare’s characters aren’t one thing or the other, he said, and they’re not one thing or the other with a given character on screen. Even Silcos’ foil, the paternalistic Vander, is far from perfect. The brotherly figure of Silco notably betrayed his counterpart in their first attempt at revolution, and then worked with Piltover to maintain the status quo. While the two characters ultimately work to improve their city, the two radically different approaches underscore the moral complexity of this world. “Don’t cry, you are perfect.” Silcos’ relationship with Jinx is just as controversial to fans as his intentions for the nation of Zaun. While he clearly acts as a father figure to the maniacal tinkerer, many also believe that Silco manipulated Jinx to be a tool of his devices. While the class divide between Piltover and Zaun claimed the childhoods of many characters, Silcos’ influence likely sped up Powder’s process, as he encouraged his transition to the infamous Jinx. Even though Silco is the puppeteer in the shadows, as Spisak puts it in an interview with ScreenRant, he really cares about Jinx. She is the perfect embodiment of what Zaun is in Silco’s eyes. This creates a strong duality for the character. Fans can interpret his moral in different ways, and Spisak doesn’t seem to have a preference. I don’t get mad at people who see Silco one way or another, he said. I’m glad they see it; It’s my job.

