Interior Photos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas Party Show Glimpse of Their New Home | Bollywood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made their first Christmas after the wedding special. The couple held a reunion at their new home which appears to have turned into a housewarming party. More photos from the party have been shared by their friends online.

The photos show several of their friends in attendance, including filmmaker Kabir Khan. Many guests shared group photos that also show a glimpse of the couple’s living room, balcony, and other living spaces. The entire place is washed in white and has an earthy appeal with cream-toned furniture and brown carpet. One corner shows woodwork adding to the appearance of the house.

The guests pose in Vicky and Katrina’s new home.

Vicky had shared her first photo with Katrina after her Christmas wedding. It showed Vicky hugging her, accompanied by the legend Meri Christmas! A decorated Christmas tree placed next to a wall with a brick layout was seen behind them.

Katrina also shared a glimpse of the Christmas decor at the house.

Christmas decoration in the new home of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai shortly after their honeymoon, which was reportedly in the Maldives.

They recently moved into their new home and had their housewarming rituals including a puja.

Over Christmas, Katrina also announced her upcoming movie, titled Merry Christmas. The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and is currently filming in Mumbai. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, the film will hit theaters on December 23, 2022.

Katrina has two other movies in her cat: Tiger 3 by Salman Khan and Jee Le Zara by Farhan Akhtar, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The film hit theaters and went through 100 crore in almost a week.

Vicky kicked off the Sam Bahadur prep of Meghna Gulzar, a biopic about Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.