Hollywood actress Amber Heard’s fierce determination to get revenge on Barnaby Joyce

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has finally taken revenge against Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, around six years after threatening to kill her two dogs. Heard was at the center of a scandal in 2015 when she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp entered Australia with their dogs Pistol and Boo, breaking the country’s strict quarantine rules for animals. Then-Agriculture Minister Joyce led the ensuing public fury against the couple, saying the two little dogs had to “go back to the States” and warning that otherwise they should. be euthanized. The two dogs lived to see another day and today Heard revealed that she has made a new four-legged addition to the family with a very familiar name Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce! pic.twitter.com/fFZkx0ckkt – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 26, 2021 Australians who remember the weird days of Pistol and Boo-gate were certainly delighted with the tweet: “Solid trolling,” one wrote. “We can feel the burn from here,” said another. “In retaliation, Barnaby will have to name his next two children Pistol and Boo,” another joked. Then Australian Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said if Heard and Depp did not return their dogs to the United States, they should be euthanized. Photo / Getty Images Heard found herself embroiled in one of the strangest political scandals in recent history in 2015 after joining her then-husband Depp on Queensland’s Gold Coast via a private jet, the dogs in tow , while filming Pirates of the Caribbean. It was the same trip the couple had a brutal argument that ended with Depp’s finger being cut. Heard claimed she was “held hostage” for three days by the actor, in a drug-fueled rage. Depp denied that he was physically abusive. The Aquaman actress avoided being convicted of the Pistol and Boo case in April 2016, saying she was unaware the correct papers were not filed before she arrived. She was then forced by Joyce to film a biosafety apology video alongside Depp, and was also fined $ 1,000. Related Articles Meanwhile, there has been a new development in Heard’s long legal battle against Depp, with Page Six reporting that scandal-plagued actor James Franco has been served to appear in court, where he will be questioned to find out. if he had an affair with Heard while she was still married to Depp. This is part of an ongoing A $ 69.2 million libel lawsuit that Depp brought against Heard after the couple’s bitter public break-up. Depp is suing Heard for a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018 in which she described being a victim of domestic violence. She did not mention Depp by name, but he maintains that it is clear that she was referring to him as her attacker. Depp denies any abuse.

