Spider-Man Surpasses $ 1 Billion Globally In Second Weekend | National entertainment

Peter Parkers’ good fortune continued over the holiday weekend. Even with fierce competition from the new Matrix and Sing movies and growing concerns about the omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home has stayed in the # 1 spot and has also taken a few more milestones, including breaking the bar. billion dollars in the world. According to studio estimates, Sunday Spider-Man added $ 81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69% from his first weekend. The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed $ 467 million in North American theaters, more than double the domestic revenue of the previous No.1 movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of 2021. With $ 587.1 million sourced from 61 overseas markets, in just 12 days of release, Spider-Man “grossed $ 1.05 billion globally, making it the biggest earner in the pandemic. C ‘ is the first pandemic film to cross the billion dollar mark and is tied with Star Wars: The Force Awakens for being the third fastest film to do so without the benefit of its release in China. Universals Sing 2 came in second with an estimated $ 23.8 million, while Warner Bros. ‘ The Matrix Resurrections grossed $ 12 million to take third place. The animated musical Sing 2 features prominent celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack full of famous hits. Since its release on Wednesday, it has grossed $ 41 million ($ 1.6 million from Thanksgiving weekend screenings) in North America and $ 65 million globally. We were extremely pleased, said Jim Orr, President of National Distribution for Universal. Orr said the excellent CinemaScore (A +) and audience scores suggest the film will continue to perform well over the next several weeks, with many kids still out of school for the holidays. The Fourth Matrix also opened on Wednesday and earned around $ 22.5 million in its first five days in North America. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is also currently airing on HBO Max. Globally, it has grossed $ 69.8 million to date. And fourth is Disney and 20th Centurys The Kings Man, a prequel to the Kingsman action comedy series starring Ralph Fiennes. It is slightly below expectations with $ 10 million in its first five days. The audience was predominantly male (65%). The Kurt Warner American Underdog biopic opened on Christmas Day and grossed around $ 6.2 million over its two-day release. Zachary Levi plays Warner, the quarterback who went from an undrafted free agent to the Hall of Fame. Paul Thomas Andersons Licorice Pizza expanded nationwide over Christmas, after playing in limited version for a month, and added $ 2.3 million, bringing his total to $ 3.7 million. ___ Follow AP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ldbahr

