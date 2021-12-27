Entertainment
Insecure actor Jay Ellis claims someone slapped him in an airport because of his character Lawrence in resurfaced interview
Unsafe actor Jay ellis is one of today’s most loved and hated TV stars. Respected actor stars as Lawrence in hit HBO series, which fans criticize.
Not to mention that fans come and go about his relationship with Issa Raes character, Issa Dee. Despite this, male fans of the show support Ellis’ character with a loyal fan base known as #LawrenceHive on Twitter.
On Monday, December 20, reporter Jemele Hill shared a flashback clip from the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast, where Ellis explained that he was publicly slapped by an Insecure fan at the airport.
Yes, I got a slap in the face at JFK, admitted Ellis, which completely shocked Hill, who yelled, Oh my God!
The 39-year-old apparently had no idea who the woman was and seemed surprised that someone was doing such a thing so recklessly.
She literally slapped me and went Oh my God, Oh my God. I am really sorry. I’m so mad at you, Lawrence, Ellis said. She was like, and you’d think I know better because I’m a writer.
He said he was even more shocked when the woman asked the interviewer for a story immediately after.
She was like, do you think I could do an interview with you at some point? And I was like, why don’t you hit me when I’m back in the country and I get it right, Ellis laughed.
The ex-actor said he never heard from the woman before, but he is delighted at the opportunity to report her.
He concluded, I would have actually done the interview just to call him.
As the clip of Ellis slapping its way onto social media, fans in the comments jumped at Ellis’ defense.
One person said, I don’t care how well an actor performs a character. I would never have reacted stupidly like that to an ACTOR! Another said, people are crazy.
Most wondered why Ellis didn’t press charges or have the woman arrested for assaulting him.
I would have stopped his crazy ass! She’s just the entertainment lady! wrote a third person.
Another said: some people cannot separate TV from real life! Now were his reflexes activated and he hit back? She would cry out for legal action, emotional distress, would want to ruin her whole life!
Meanwhile, others wondered why Ellis’ character was under surveillance when Issa was the one who cheated on Lawrence in Season 1. This act led to the demise of Issa and Lawrence’s relationship.
Bruh, why would anyone be mad at his character ?! , ISSA TRUMPED AND HE EXCEEDS ?! DOUBLE STANDARD LADIES! wrote a user.
Insecure fans endured Issa and Lawrence’s love-hate relationship for five seasons. The award-winning series will officially end with Issa deciding to continue her relationship with Nathan, played by Kendrick sampson, or rekindle things with Lawrence.
the Unsecured Series Finale airs Sunday, December 26 at 10 p.m.
