From Adarsh ​​Gourav to Kubbra Sait: Indian actors who shone in Hollywood this year | Bollywood

While Indian actors have appeared in major Hollywood movies and shows for decades, 2021 can be called a watershed moment for Indian representation in major Western entertainment. From blockbuster franchises like The Matrix and the MCU to award-winning films like The White Tiger and big-budget sci-fi epics like Foundation, Indian actors were everywhere this year. A look at the Indian artists who stood out in international films and shows in 2021:

Adarsh ​​Gourav in Le Tigre Blanc

Although he had previously worked in films like My Name is Khan and Mom, and the Hostel Daze web series, It was in The White Tiger that Adarsh ​​Gourav was first noticed. Adarsh ​​starred in Ramin Bahrani’s film. Even though the film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra, it was Adarsh ​​who stole the show. His solid performance was appreciated by fans and critics alike and earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Kubbra Knows in the Foundation

While Lee Pace and Jared Harris may have been the biggest names aboard Apple TV’s epic sci-fi foundation, Kubbra Sait has certainly held its own in the series. And it was by no means a blink of an eye and you miss that role that Indian actors have often limited themselves to in international productions. Kubbra played Phara, the season’s main antagonist. Everyone is working for this moment which is their breakthrough, and I don’t think I could have been luckier than working on probably one of the greatest shows in world television history, Kubbra said during from a conversation with Screen Rant after the show aired.

Pravesh Rana in Foundation and Serpent

The other Indian face of the Foundation was Pravesh Rana. The actor played Rowan, a lieutenant loyal to Kubbras Phara. It is likely that his character Rowan will also appear in the second season of Foundations. For Pravesh, who was best known for appearing in Bigg Boss and stint as host of Emotional Atyachar, 2021 was somewhat of a rebirth year. He was also seen in a small role in the Netflix series Serpent, based on Charles Sobhraj.

Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead

The Zack Snyders Army of the Dead zombie heist film was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And alongside an ensemble consisting of Dave Bautista, Elia Purnell and Matthias Schweighfer, was Huma Qureshi. Huma played Geeta, a supporting character who played a central role in the film’s plot. Director Zack Snyder was only praising Huma. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said: We talked about who we could get, and the casting director brought it up. I watched some of her material, and I was like, this actress is amazing.

Nitu Chandra in a photo from Never Back Down: Revolt

Nitu Chandra Srivastava in Never Back Down: Revolt

16 years after her Bollywood debut and having worked in dozens of films in multiple languages, 2021 was the year Nitu Chandra Srivastava made her Hollywood debut. The actor was featured in the direct release Never Back Down: Revolt, where she played Jaya, a woman who is kidnapped and forced to fight in an underground fight club in order to survive. Speaking to HT about her role earlier in the year, Nitu revealed that the character was written especially for her after the film producer learned of her taekwondo experience. At the end of our conversation, David (Zelon, the film’s producer) asked them to script the character around me. This is how Jaya’s character was written, she said.

Harish Patel in The Eternals

Amid a stellar cast starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden and more, Indian actor Harish Patel did enough to get noticed through his cameo in Marvels Eternals. Harish played Karun, Kingo’s assistant, played by Kumail Nanjiani. In the film, Kingo is an Eternal (a race of overpowered immortal beings) who moonlights as a Bollywood superstar. Speaking to PTI ahead of the films’ release, Harish said he didn’t know or recognize most of the actors during his audition. I told Kumail that I don’t speak English very well or fluently and that I don’t know anyone here. I guess he told everyone about it and they all smiled at me and were so humble, he said.

Priyanka Chopra in Matrix Resurrections

PCJ is no newbie to Hollywood. Since the broadcast of her show Quantico, she has been seen in several Western productions. But 2021 marked the arrival of the cast in his biggest film to date – The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka played an adult Sati, a character seen in the original trilogy as a child. And although some media criticized him for playing a small role, Priyanka defended it by saying: Even when I chose my films in Bollywood, I always chose the roles according to the characters and they are not. necessarily always the leading role.

Purab Kohli as game developer in The Matrix Resurrections.

Purab Kohli in The Matrix Resurrections

Another Indian face, which was seen in the last Matrix movie was Purab Kohli. Purab was considered a game developer in the Hollywood blockbuster, sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves. Speaking to NDTV, Purab said I never thought I could be part of the ‘Matrix’ franchise. It’s such a great movie, and you are a part of it. The actor didn’t even have to audition for his role, he revealed in an interview, having previously worked with director Lana Wachowski earlier in Sense8.