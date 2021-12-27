Do you prefer a final season or wrap-up film for canceled shows? (SURVEY) | Entertainment

Entertainment
Do you prefer a final season or wrap-up film for canceled shows?
Unfortunately, our favorite shows can’t go on forever. But if you’re lucky, they come out as planned as the show’s members decide it’s time to say goodbye or have enough time to create a proper finale.
Sometimes, however, that’s not the case, and a show may be canceled after filming is finished or what ends up being the series finale has aired. (Are we still upset byProdigal son? Yes.) But in some very lucky cases fans get the closure they need, whether it’s with a final season (or more) or a wrap-up movie.
For example, shows likeBrooklyn nine-nine,Last man standing, andThe Mindy project continued to air several seasons after their original homes (Fox, ABC, and Fox, respectively) canceled them and they were saved (by CNB, Fox and Hulu, respectively).Lucifer andManifesto, originally on Fox and NBC, were both backed up by Netflix for the last few seasons, although the former ended up getting a second season (his sixth) before signing.
Zoeys Extraordinary Reading List andRay donovan were both canceled after the airing of their last episodes, and both got wrap movies.Zoeys moved to The Roku Channel for the Christmas event, while Show time reportedRay donovan for the next farewell.Timeless is a very rare example of a show that hasn’t been canceled twice by its original network, with NBC bringing it back for a second season and then a wrap-up film.
But do you have a preference for how a canceled show returns, or are you just happy to get something? Do the past few seasons lead you to think that there is more hope beyond that (as with what happened with Lucifer, while a synthesis film prepares you to say goodbye for good? Or is the shutdown what really matters to you, so until the follow-up introduces a ton of new mysteries, are you happy? Let us know in the poll below.
