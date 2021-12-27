Entertainment
Bollywood couple’s luxury cars and SUVs
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news for a long time now. The power torque moves together most of the time. Both have a posh fleet of cars that they haven’t updated for a few years now. Ranbir and Alia cling to their vehicles unlike many other players in the industry. Here is a list of cars used by the two.
Ranveer Kapoor
Land Rover Range Rover Vogue
Land Rover Range Rover is the most common car in the garages of Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor owns the Range Rover Sport Vogue. This is the second Range Rover in the actors’ garage. He owned the Range Rover Sport. The Range Rover Vogue car is priced at around Rs 1.6 crore. The SUV is powered by a 6-cylinder petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 240 hp and a maximum torque of 600 Nm.
Audi r8
Ranbir is one of the few celebrities to own supercars in India. It is also considered to be one of the most practical supercars in the world. The red-colored car is powered by a 4.2-liter V8 FSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 414 hp and a maximum torque of 430 Nm. It can reach a top speed of 323 km / h.
Mercedes-AMG G63
The G-Wagen is also very famous among celebrities and many of these cars roam the streets of Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor also has a white colored G-Wagen. The SUV is equipped with a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 544 hp. This is the old version of the SUV.
Audi A8 L
The Audi A8 L is the flagship sedan of the German brand. It competes with the S-Class and is mainly used as a vehicle with a driver. The A8 L is powered by a W12 naturally aspirated 6.3-liter engine that develops a maximum power of 500 hp and a maximum torque of 625 Nm.
Alia bhatt
Land Rover Range Rover Vogue
Alia upgraded its aging Audi Q7 in 2019 with the new Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. This Rangie is the car of choice and is regularly seen using the SUV to get around town. Alia uses the diesel version of the car powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 240hp and massive torque of 500Nm.
Audi A6
Alia owns the premium Audi A6 from an older generation. The A6 is a high-end midsize sedan that rivals the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Alia is not spotted much with this car.
BMW 7 Series
Another sedan used by Alia is the BMW 7 Series. The car used by it is the 740 Ld variant which is finished in black. It is powered by a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 261 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm.
Audi Q5
The Q5 has long been Alia Bhatt’s favorite. She used the car for years before moving on to the big brother. Alia was almost always seated in the co-pilot’s seat as the rear seats are not very spacious in Audi’s mid-size SUV.
Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is his second favorite vehicle. Alia was seen more often in the Q7 before the Range Rover arrived. This is an older generation Q7, which still exudes luxury. The dark blue Q7 has been his choice of wheels for a long time now. The flagship SUV used by Alia is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that produces 241 hp and 550 Nm of torque. It gets an 8-speed automatic transmission and a full-time Quattro permanent drive setup.
