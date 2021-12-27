Entertainment
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner: Popular Marathi TV actor Vishal Nikam lifts the trophy; wins cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh
Vishal was crowned the winner of Season 3 with enough votes to place him at the top of the leaderboard. The recent ETimes TV poll also confirmed the same with 42% of respondents voting for Vishal as the winner.
Vishal Nikam made his smashing entrance into the Big Boss house with a stunning performance. The actor promised host Mahesh Manjrekar at the premiere herself that he would complete his 100-day quota in the house and lift the trophy as well. He kept his promise by winning the ‘Ticket To Finale’.
One of the highlights of this season has been the friendship of Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil. Vikas Patil became Vishal’s very first friend in the house. They met inside the BB house for the first time and instantly bonded. From strategizing together to balding for each other during a task, they both have proven that a true friendship exists.
Vishal Nikam’s company with Sonali Patil has always been in the headlines and has certainly been in the headlines until the latter is kicked out. From their fun arguments to the heated fights, they’ve never grasped to entertain viewers this season.
On the career side, Vishal started his career with the film Mithun in 2018. He played the role of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He appeared again in another Marathi Dhumas film.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3: From Vishal Nikam smashing the prison door in a Jay Dudhane-Vikas Patil verbal feud task, a look at the season’s ugly fights
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 kept audiences entertained with its drama, fun, and fighting. From day one, the inmates began to have differences which turned into rivalries. On the show, audiences have seen several fights over the past three months. From Vishal Nikam smashing the prison door during a task to Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil’s verbal argument, here’s a recap of the ugly fights that have unfolded in the series so far.
Bigg Boss Marathi 3: To face penalties to become the first finalist; here is an overview of Vishal Nikam’s journey
Popular Marathi TV actor Vishal Nikam walked into Bigg Boss Marathi season 3’s house and captivated everyone. Although Vishal became the show’s first finalist by winning a ticket to the final, his journey was not easy. From receiving Bigg Boss punishments for various reasons to becoming one of the top nominees, Vishal Nikam’s journey was indeed a roller coaster ride. Here is a summary of his career.
