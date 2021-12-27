Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner: Popular Marathi TV actor Vishal Nikam lifts the trophy; wins cash prize of Rs. 20 lakh







Vishal was crowned the winner of Season 3 with enough votes to place him at the top of the leaderboard. The recent ETimes TV poll also confirmed the same with 42% of respondents voting for Vishal as the winner.

Vishal Nikam made his smashing entrance into the Big Boss house with a stunning performance. The actor promised host Mahesh Manjrekar at the premiere herself that he would complete his 100-day quota in the house and lift the trophy as well. He kept his promise by winning the ‘Ticket To Finale’.

One of the highlights of this season has been the friendship of Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil. Vikas Patil became Vishal’s very first friend in the house. They met inside the BB house for the first time and instantly bonded. From strategizing together to balding for each other during a task, they both have proven that a true friendship exists.

Vishal Nikam’s company with Sonali Patil has always been in the headlines and has certainly been in the headlines until the latter is kicked out. From their fun arguments to the heated fights, they’ve never grasped to entertain viewers this season.

On the career side, Vishal started his career with the film Mithun in 2018. He played the role of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He appeared again in another Marathi Dhumas film. 1/6 Bigg Boss Marathi 3: From Vishal Nikam smashing the prison door in a Jay Dudhane-Vikas Patil verbal feud task, a look at the season’s ugly fights Show captions Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 kept audiences entertained with its drama, fun, and fighting. From day one, the inmates began to have differences which turned into rivalries. On the show, audiences have seen several fights over the past three months. From Vishal Nikam smashing the prison door during a task to Jay Dudhane and Vikas Patil’s verbal argument, here’s a recap of the ugly fights that have unfolded in the series so far. In the task, Vishal, who was a devil aka Rakshas, ​​had Vikas (Devdoot) cut his clothes using scissors and throw them into the pool. Later, Vishal also asked Vikas to lift the dumbbells and walk in the garden. In the end, Vishal took Vikas out of the task, claiming he didn’t have a smile on his face throughout the task (that was one of the rules of the task. Under the rule, competitors must have a smiling face, whatever the situation, until the end of the task). This sparked a verbal feud between Vikas and Vishal. He also called Vishal a biased player. Vikal alleged that he fulfilled all of Vishal’s orders and that he lost 10,000 rupees of clothes for the task. Wild Card competitor Adish Vaidya, who has never shared a cordial relationship with Jay Dudhane in the BB house, has engaged in a war of words with the latter. In the task of pretending to the post of captain, Jay Dudhane hid Adish Vaidya’s pumpkin in the garden. Jay held Adish and didn’t give him the chance to reach the winning line. Adish found Jay’s game unfair, said Jay should be creative in the task. This led to a heated argument between the two. They called each other names like “Tommy”, “Kutrya” and “Psycho”. Adish also said Jay had only made “false threats” and couldn’t do anything with a living. In the task, Team A had Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagganath, Daadus, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil. Members of Team A, who were already against Vikas Patil, planned to lock him up, in jail, during the task. When the task began, Jay and Utkarsh went to find their hidden pumpkins. They locked up Vikas Patil and did not allow him to be released from prison. Vikas got into a fight with Jay and Utkarsh and asked why they didn’t want their own team member to win the captain job. Vikas’ best friend, Vishal Nikam, who was a member of the opposing team (Team B), went to help him and kicked the prison door open. During one of the tasks, Sonali Patil and Mira Jagganath engaged in a big physical fight. Mira informed Bigg Boss that she would hit Sonali hard if she continued to lock her down during the task. Later, Bigg Boss must have asked them both to stay away from each other during the task. Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam engaged in a brawl while serving as captain. Vishal sat on Vikas during the task and engaged in a war of words. Vishal calls Vikas a “loser” and the latter calls him a “liar”. Vikas also criticized Vishal, saying he asks for sympathy in all tasks while taking the name of God. The long-awaited finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar ended on a high note with a grand gala final. Famous actor Vishal Nikam became the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.Vishal was crowned the winner of Season 3 with enough votes to place him at the top of the leaderboard. The recent ETimes TV poll also confirmed the same with 42% of respondents voting for Vishal as the winner.Vishal Nikam made his smashing entrance into the Big Boss house with a stunning performance. The actor promised host Mahesh Manjrekar at the premiere herself that he would complete his 100-day quota in the house and lift the trophy as well. He kept his promise by winning the ‘Ticket To Finale’.One of the highlights of this season has been the friendship of Vishal Nikam and Vikas Patil. Vikas Patil became Vishal’s very first friend in the house. They met inside the BB house for the first time and instantly bonded. From strategizing together to balding for each other during a task, they both have proven that a true friendship exists.Vishal Nikam’s company with Sonali Patil has always been in the headlines and has certainly been in the headlines until the latter is kicked out. From their fun arguments to the heated fights, they’ve never grasped to entertain viewers this season.On the career side, Vishal started his career with the film Mithun in 2018. He played the role of Mithun opposite Amruta Dhongade. He appeared again in another Marathi Dhumas film. 1/6 Bigg Boss Marathi 3: To face penalties to become the first finalist; here is an overview of Vishal Nikam’s journey Show captions Popular Marathi TV actor Vishal Nikam walked into Bigg Boss Marathi season 3’s house and captivated everyone. Although Vishal became the show’s first finalist by winning a ticket to the final, his journey was not easy. From receiving Bigg Boss punishments for various reasons to becoming one of the top nominees, Vishal Nikam’s journey was indeed a roller coaster ride. Here is a summary of his career. Vishal made his smashing entrance into the house with a stunning performance. The actor promised host Mahesh Manjrekar at the premiere that he would live in the house for 100 days and he kept his promise by winning “Ticket To Finale”. Vikas Patil became Vishal’s first friend in the house. They met inside the BB house for the first time and instantly bonded. From strategizing together to balding for each other during a task, they’ve both proven that true friends do exist. Vishal is known for his carefree demeanor, and his demeanor is reflected in his performance and tasks. Vishal often engaged in big physical fights with Jay Dudhane and Utkarsh Shinde, and because of this he was sent to jail by Bigg Boss on several occasions. Vishal Nikam is one of the candidates who has been nominated multiple times for expulsion. He has also been directly nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss on several occasions for damaging home property like the prison door, cameras, and other important things while on duty. One of the most talked about topics on the show is Vishal and Sonali Patil’s friendship. From their fun arguments to heated fights, they have always kept viewers entertained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/bigg-boss-marathi-3-winner-popular-marathi-tv-actor-vishal-nikam-lifts-the-trophy-wins-prize-money-of-rs-20-lakh/articleshow/88510484.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos