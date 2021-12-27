Anniversary Special: Five Reasons Salman Khan Continues To Be The Undisputed “Sultan” Of Bollywood

Salman Khan is hands down one of the most important and sought after names in the Hindi film industry. The star enjoys a large number of fans due to his impressive screen presence, heartfelt performances and enviable physique.

Monday, when Salman will be a year older, here is why the veteran remains the “Sultan” of Bollywood despite the emergence of young stars.

He knows the pulse of the public

Salman began his career as a leading man with Maine Pyaar Kiya, which emerged as a hit when it was released in theaters in 1989. It solidified its position in the industry with films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! and Karan arjun, emerging as the choice of the family audience. The actor suffered a setback in the 2000s, however, when films such as Kyun Ki?, Jaan-e-Mann and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaadid not meet expectations. This prompted him to experiment with his reel image with the 2009 film. Wanted to. The Prabhudeva-directed film featured him as a deadly “gangster” and helped him transition from softer characters to macho characters. The actor emerged as a big box office hit, proving to be a game changer for him.

‘Sallu’ went on to star in action-packed films such as The tiger is alive, the Dabangg series and Kick, has established itself as Bollywood’s “Most Wanted” A-lister. His ability to alter his image to suit the tastes of the public has given him an edge over his peers.

A winner on all platforms

Salman is a force to be reckoned with on the three main mediums of television, film and OTT. Salman solidified his box office draw position with blockbusters such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!, Judwaa, Tiger Zinda Hain and Bodyguard. He made his small screen debut hosting 10 Ka Dum, who got impressive marks. “Bhai” once again worked his magic in the TV world when he hosted the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2010. The very fact that he has been associated with the series ever since is testament to his talent.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted several well-established names in Bollywood to try their luck on OTT. Salman was no exception because his film time released on Zee5 in India, skipping the theaters route and garnering a staggering 4.2 million views on day one. There have been reports of platform server outages due to hours of heavy traffic after the film premiered as an Eid giveaway to the “Bhai gang”.

It’s not always about him

The actor has never shied away from being part of two-hero, multistar projects. He appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the classic Karan-Arjun. ‘Prem’ split screen space with Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and the musical drama London dreams. Salman has impressed in several stars such as Forbidden entry and Hero.

His greatest quality, however, is the fact that he has often taken a step back to let his co-stars shine. This became clear when he delivered a sober performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan let Harshaali win hearts. “Sallu” agreed to try a “big cameo” in Antim, who introduced Ayush Sharma as the proverbial “hero”

Versatile as they come

There is a perception that Salman does not have an impressive range as a performer. The reality, however, is much different. He rose to fame with family films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath Saath Hain, which achieved cult status. He also found success in light films such as Judwaa, Forbidden entry, Partner and Ready. Action films have been her strong suit since 2010. The star also titled the great period drama Fire, adding a new dimension to his career. While the film did not perform well at the box office, it has garnered praise over the years.

The future is bright

Generally speaking, actors slow down after a certain age because there are not enough offers, which prevents them from keeping up with the new generation. Salman is clearly an exception to this trend as he has several films in his kitty.

Mass Hero Is Set To Appear As Secret Agent Tiger In Yash Raj Films Backed Movie Tiger 3 and Pathan. We will see him alongside Pooja Hegde in Kabhi Aïd Kabhi Diwali, supposedly based on the Tamil film Veeram.

Salman recently confirmed that he will soon be reuniting with writer ace KV Vijayendra Prasad for a sequel to their 2015 blockbuster. Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor is expected to announce a few more films in the coming months.

