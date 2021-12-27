Halloween kills deleted scene involving original Michael Myers actor





Nick Castle, the original actor behind the Michael Myers mask, appeared briefly in Halloween Kills, but his cameo was removed from the film’s final cut.

Nick Castle reprized his role of Michael Myers for Halloween kills, but his cameo was removed from the film’s final cut. Castle first portrayed the infamous killer Michael Myers in the John Carpenter original Halloween film in 1978. He then reprized the role in 2018 Halloween in another small cameo and returned in the same capacity forHalloween kills. However, as reported ComicBook.com, the scene was cut for the theatrical release of the film, which removed Castle completely from the film. However, his cameo appears as a deleted scene on the Halloween killsUltra HD 4K Blu-ray output.

RELATED: Halloween Kills Restores Key Part of Erased Halloween Lore Halloween kills 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is currently available for purchase. Along with the deleted scenes, gag reel, and other special features, it also includes two versions of the film – the cinema version and an extended cut, which also features an alternate ending. The role of Michael Myers has been shared by many actors over the course of the franchise, which now includes eleven films, as well as novels, video games, comics and other merchandise. In these modern remakes, much of the role belongs to actor James Jude Courtney, with Castle appearing for cameo appearances. In a 2018 interview, Castle revealed that Courtney played most of the physical roles for Michael, but he did the breathing work.

“In the new one, if there’s any interest in the comparisons, I do all the ADR breathing for The Shape even though I’m only in a cameo,” Castle said at the time. RELATED:Halloween producer kills lowers hopes for Michael / Freddy / Jason crossover Halloween killspicked up where the 2018 film left off after Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and her family trapped the masked killer in the basement and set the house on fire, apparently killing him. However, as Halloween fans know, it’s not that easy to get rid of Michael Myers. Halloween won $ 250 million at the global box office and became the highest-grossing chapter of the Halloween franchise. Directed and co-written by David Gordon Green, the modern remake led to two more films:Halloween killsandHalloween ends, which arrives on October 14, 2022.

Curtis also returned in Halloween kills as protagonist Laurie Strode, a role she has played since Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween. While it’s not clear if Castle will reprise his role as Michael Myers in Halloween ends, Curtis’s 43-year-old saga as one of the original Cree queens may come to an end. She revealed in a previous interview that Halloween ends could be her last appearance as Laurie. “I would say, considering what I know about the next movie, I think this will be the last time I play [Laurie Strode],” she said. Halloween kills is now available to stream on Peacock. KEEP READING: How William Shatner Learned His Face Was Michael Myers’ Halloween Mask

