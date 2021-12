Lead actor Vincent D’Onofrio on WHAT Agents of SHIELD reveal in Hawkeye Finale

With the introduction of Hawk Eye on Disney +, Marvel Studios brought fans of the franchise back to a street-level storyline. This return to the days of the Defenders and the company has introduced a whole new set of mysteries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including one centered around a particular Rolex watch. First appearing in the season premiere, the Rolex watch was an item the tracksuit mafia – and, in turn, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) – were looking for. As D’Onofrio himself says, he’s curious to know more about the watch, especially since his character was looking for it. “I try to understand like everyone else,” the actor said recently. Deadline. “I’m in the same boat: I really need more information.” In the final moments of the season, fans saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) return home and give the watch to his wife. When Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) finally got her hands on the Rolex, she turned it around to display the SHIELD logo. With it was number 19, suggesting Laura was Agent 19 of SHIELD, a nickname once given to the superhero Mockingbird, who Hawkeye was once married to in Marvel’s source material. Despite this, fans of the series weren’t quite sure why Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia were looking for this particular piece. When Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) chose to don the Ronin costume, the Tracksuit Mafia had already barged into the underground auction. Maybe fans will know more about the watch being in a potential Hawk Eye Season 2 or the Echo solo series which will soon go into production. Each episode of Hawk Eye is now airing on Disney + while Spider-Man: No Path Home is exclusively in theaters. What other street characters do you hope to see appear in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hit up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to discuss all things MCU! If you haven’t yet signed up for Disney +, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the awesome and independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

