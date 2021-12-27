Santa Claus actor reveals REAL reason Bernard wasn’t in third movie





After 15 years, David Krumholtz finally reveals the real reason his character Bernard didn’t return for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

David Krumholtz revealed why his character Bernard wasn’t in Santa Claus 3: The relief clause. Santa The franchise, starring Tim Allen as a man named Scott Calvin who becomes the new Santa Claus, has been a staple of the holiday season since the first film premiered in 1994. Krumholtz starred in the first film where he played Bernard the Elf in chief at the North Pole. Krumholtz reprized his role as Bernard in the 2002s Santa Claus 2 but did not return for the third film in the franchise, the 2006s Santa Claus 3: the safeguard clause. At the time, many believed it was due to scheduling conflicts with the Krumholtz show. Numbers which premiered on CBS in 2005. Bernard’s character is not mentioned in the finished film, with Curtis (Spencer Breslin) taking on the role of chief elf. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Santa Claus Theory Perfectly Explains The Weirdest Plot Hole In an interview with Vulture, Krumholtz revealed the exact reason he did not return for Santa Claus 3: The relief clause. Although Krumholtz acknowledged the scheduling conflict, he said they had managed to find a way for him to complete both projects. He admitted that although Bernard played a big role in the sequel, he felt the role had been devalued and chose not to participate in it and has yet to watch the third film. Krumholtz said: “Well the story of my schedule is true, but in a way also false. Yes, that’s how I feel. Bernard was in the third movie. They sent me the script, j ‘had a pretty big role. We set the schedule, which was going to be hellish for me, but I was going to make it work. And everything was set. But I would say the character devalued a bit and I couldn’t. not do it in good conscience. The third, I tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special. The first two are a classic, obviously. It’s crazy to to be a part of something that has lasted so long, that plays out every year and has become a tradition in people’s homes. I never could have imagined that I would have this conversation years later.

Santa Claus 3: The relief clause is the lowest grossing film in the franchise as it only grossed $ 84 million nationally and was beaten in its opening weekend by Borat. Santa Claus 3 isalso the lowest-rated film in the series with 17% on Rotten Tomatoes and a B + CinemaScore, which is lower than the A- of the first film and the A CinemaScore of the sequel. While Krumholtz’s character of Bernard may not have been the direct cause of the massive box office drop in the first two films, it’s an interesting note and can attest to the character’s popularity. In the 27 years since Santa outing, it has become a holiday classic that families watch every year to enter the season. While Tim Allen is perhaps the face of the franchise and the biggest name in the series, Krumholtz’s Bernard was a popular character in his own right, and the actor has had a very successful career with a wide variety of projects across the board. cinema and television. Although no word was made on follow-ups for Santa, Should Disney revisit the property, the return of Bernard the main elf would certainly be a welcome return. Next: Will Santa Claus 4 Ever Happen? This is what we know Source: Vulture WB had ideas to make Matrix 4 without director Lana Wachowski

