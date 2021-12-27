Insecure Final Recap: Choose Trust





It’s too late, anyway! Issa answers. Girl, it’s not too late if that’s what you really want, Molly told her. It’s the voice in Issa’s head telling her she can’t do the things she wants to do that’s holding her back. She knows how she feels for Lawrence, but she ignores him to be safe, to fit in, so she doesn’t have to lose her pocket. Molly reminds him that she can just do her thing. Sometimes it’s not that hard, says Molly. Between the death of Molly’s mother and Issa learning that Kelli is pregnant, after telling everyone that she doesn’t want to have children, something has changed in Issa. This voice has become smaller. The urgency of the first episodes seems to have tripled for Issa, who sees his peers grow, personally and professionally. This is how Issa ended up with Lawrence at the end of Insecure. She let go of the ideas she had of herself and the expectations she thought her friends had for her. It was all in Issa’s head. This is where her reflection comes in: she was always talking to the mirror because her thinking was internal. In the real world, there was no expectation. What I didn’t expect in the last episode was a wedding. Even though Molly married Taurean and I’m so happy for her, the marriage felt more like a celebration between Issa and Molly, the show’s true soul mates. We see Molly come out of a church with Taurean and hit the dance floor, but it isn’t until Issa helps her take off her dress that we witness some sort of ceremony. Issa undoes the corset of Mollys’ dress, tells her that she is happy for her and we see their relationship become even more complex. This is my daughter, Issa said to Lawrence at the wedding, looking at Molly. In this episode, at Issa’s birthday party, before trying to kick a really handsome man, Kelli yells: She woke up today and chose confidence! May we all learn from Kelli, Issa, Tiffany and Molly, who each have realized, through many difficult trials and mistakes, that opening up to the unexpected is a form of strength. Resist such things, whether it’s a boyfriend who had a child during a break-up, moving to a place outside of what you know, changing your mind about the wanting children or finally letting our guard down doesn’t lead to a full life, we have to stay open as people to move forward. May we all leave our insecurities behind and choose trust.

